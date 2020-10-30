It’s time to clean off the garden. I can’t bear the thought that I’ve had my last fresh cucumber and green bean of the season, but I also might hurt someone if I have to pull one more weed. It is a confusing time.
It seems odd that there was such excitement about getting started in the spring and now it is a chore to bring it to a close. We gardening geeks are just giddy about the first plant pushing through the dirt and we attack each weed with gusto, certain that this will be the year that we stay ahead of them. Of course, by July we know that we have just been lying to ourselves.
“The garden is a little like raising a child,” I think to myself as I gather the tools I will need for putting the garden to bed. “It starts out with excitement and ends, by nature, with a “there’s nothing more we can do” mentality.
And so, not able to put it off any longer, the old boots are pulled on and I trudge to the garden. I feel my body already start to be burdened with that “winter slack” that helps me endure the colder weather. I slowly pull up the dead pumpkin vines that surprisingly put up a resistance. I find those big fat yellow cucumbers that have hidden from me all summer even though I was quite certain I’d lifted all the vines in my search for pickling-sized cukes. The military could take tips on a cucumber’s ability to camouflage.
The corn stalks are as stubborn as trees to remove. (Where are those raccoons now who liked to pull them down?) I pause and consider tying the stalks together in bundles and decorating the front of the porch like you see in fall magazines at grocery checkout counters, but then I remember, I live in the country and there is a pandemic. Who is going to see them? Besides, they would probably freeze in place and I’d have to put Christmas lights on them and then hang Easter decorations and I wouldn’t get rid of them until the spring thaw in late April. So instead, I drag the stalks to the feedlot to let the cows take what they want from them. The cows, their bellies fat from summer pastures and an abundance of hay, look at me as if to say, “Do your own dirty work. Don’t bother us with such trifles.”
When I return to the postage stamp of land I claim as my garden, I think about my vow to spread manure on the dirt there and work it into the ground every fall so it is ready for spring. But that thought came to me in the spring when my body was raring to go. Now, each step in the cold feels like a mile and I decide, like I have every year, that the fertilizer can wait for spring.
I return to clear more of the garden and find myself walking on cherry tomatoes that have fallen and been softened by frost. The asparagus have become gold colored bushes. The squash are now black vines that could decorate a witch’s house in the deep, dark woods. The zinnias, who just weeks ago were vibrant blooms of reds, yellows, pinks and oranges and adorned with hummingbirds and butterflies, now hang their black heads in shame.
By mid-winter I will crave green plants so much that I will snap off a leaf of a geranium in my window sill just to recapture the smell of summer. But for now, my hands stiff on the rake, I try to sweep off the floor of the garden so that it will be ready for spring. The snow blanket will arrive soon and cover all that I have missed. With the snow, I will crawl into bed with only short breaks of alertness – mostly for Christmas and grandchildren visits. Then one morning in February, I will feel the pull of the sun in a window and I’ll remember the seeds squirreled away in the garage and the dirt I saved in a bucket, and I will lovingly plant in tiny cups and dream of picking peas and green beans, conveniently forgetting about the weeds, the mosquitos and how much I dislike saying “good-bye” to the garden come fall.