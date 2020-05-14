I am so lucky to still have my mother. She is 93 years old, teetering on the edge of 94. She still knows me when I visit with her. If she has been sleeping and I wake her, I’m sometimes her older sister or a granddaughter for a little while. The confusion doesn’t last long and ends by her saying, “I must have been sleeping too hard,” when she realizes her mistake.
My mother is funny sometimes, though not always meaning to be anymore. She sometimes wishes us “Happy New Year” when it is Easter time. She sometimes sings “Happy Birthday” when it might not be my birthday. She knows that the day is special for someone, though.
She tells my sisters and me that we look tired, which doesn’t always boost our egos. We go to the mirror in her nursing home bathroom and check to see what she sees. She’s right. We do look tired. Mirrors in nursing homes must tend to age people. When we return to the side of her wheelchair she says, “You work too hard.”
We feel better after she says that to us. Happy that there is a noble reason for our fatigued look. But then we realize that she says “you work too hard” to everyone. The aid that comes in with her change of bedding, the RN that brings her medication, the transport aid that takes her to the dining room; she tells them all that they work too hard.
The recent pandemic has been hard on my mother. She can’t see one of us every day, which bothers her. On the telephone she says, “What are they making such a big deal about? I had this in high school.”
But of course she hasn’t. No one has had this in high school.
When the days passed and we weren’t able to visit, she began to realize that this is being taken seriously. The nursing home where she lives is wonderful and they set up a computer for her to visit with us on an app called “Zoom.” The first time she saw her three daughters on the screen she thought we had our own reality television show. While that probably would be wildly popular with those who liked to hear people laugh outrageously and talk over each other, we had to explain as best we could, the wonders of modern technology.
Most of the time, if there is more than one of us on the screen at a time, she just sits and listens and looks at the monitor. She is probably thinking about how tired we look.
The news about the pandemic began to scare her a little as the weeks went on. She wanted to pack her suitcase and wait for my sister, who lives nearby, to pick her up when she heard that some people were coming in to “clean” her room and she would have to be out of her room for a while. She didn’t understand that it would be a specialized cleaning team that was going around to nursing homes to disinfect against the coronavirus and that she would be waiting in the chapel or the dining hall while this was done. When she got back into her room again, she informed us on our computer visit that “they cleaned it, but it looks like they didn’t take anything. I’m not sure they are real good at cleaning,” she observed. She was relieved it was over. We were lovingly amused.
When the nurses and staff began to wear masks, mom thought that if it was good enough for them, she should have one too. I made her a couple and my sister left them at the nursing home to be given to her. When we checked later to see if she was wearing hers, the nurse said, “Yes. She wears one all the time ... on her chin ....”
I guess that even though the mask isn’t providing protection from airborne particles, because she doesn’t wear it on her mouth or nose, it is giving her peace of mind and that is something healthy too.
It is particularly difficult to be old and not fully understanding of what is going on or why your family support system cannot visit you as they used to do. It is frightening that you cannot be taken out for even a short drive or to have a meal with loved ones. But that is the way things are.
I just hope this isn’t our last Mother’s Day together and that our final good-bye isn’t separated by glass or the computer screen where we are starring in our own reality show and looking tired.