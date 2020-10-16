Some days things just go wrong. The simplest tasks can result in disaster. Something you have done a million times with success can suddenly take a bad turn. It happens to all of us.
I had one of those mishap days recently. The morning started out askew. The floor in the kitchen was wet in front of the sink. Is the humidity so high that it didn’t dry when I scrubbed it last night? Wait! I didn’t scrub it last night. The garbage disposal and the dishwasher hose decided to make a new tributary across the floor. I called the plumber after dialing two wrong numbers first.
In the shower I belittled the shampoo manufacturer for the poor, clumpy product they tried passing off as shampoo. It lumped and felt gooey as I tried to work it into my scalp. It was an embarrassingly long time before I realized that I hadn’t put my head under the water yet and that my hair was still dry when I tried to shampoo it.
Then I did some gourmet cooking for lunch and couldn’t find the packet of cheese for the mac and cheese. I searched high and low for it. Luckily it was eventually found – in a muffin tin in the back of the shelf. With the time I wasted searching, I could have made turkey and dressing.
I planned to visit my mother in the nursing home. I thought I should get out of my sweatpants and old flannel shirt for a change. I even decided to wear shoes instead of flip flops. I slipped some shoes on from my closet floor and thought “wow, my feet are sort of swollen or maybe it is because I haven’t had shoes on in a long time.”
As usual, I was in a hurry. I had flowers to load up for my mom, some stuff to drop off for a friend, an eye appointment and a grocery list to shop from. I figured if I was going to get cleaned up, I might as well do as much as I can while I’m out.
Because of the pandemic, the nursing home requires appointments and masks for visits. My appointment deadline was looming as I slipped my tight shoes on and ran to the car so I wouldn’t be late. (Well, not ‘ran’ so much as walked almost quickly).
When I got to the nursing home, my mother was glad to see me as usual and we mumbled through our masks and stayed six feet away from each other.
“I like your shoes,” she said.
She is always one to give compliments when there isn’t even a basis for one. I didn’t look down at my shoes. I could have been barefoot and she would have complimented my feet. It seemed that her eyes crinkled at the corners though, so I enjoyed seeing that.
I left the nursing home and headed out on my errands.
I had some troubling news from the optometrist. He plans to treat a new eye condition with some pills. He showed me the “four times a day” pills. They were huge. He asked if I could swallow them. I said, “I couldn’t get one of those in either end.” He is ordering a powder form for me and is probably considering a referral to a different kind of doctor.
I run out of steam quickly when I’m out and about in public. It is probably too much stimulation or something. My feet got weary too.
“I might have to buy a bigger pair of shoes,” I muttered to myself as I got back into the car for the fourth leg of my mission.
I got home about three hours after I left it. I had seen many people and run many errands. I was glad to kick off my shoes and return to my flip flops inside the house. It was then that I realized, not only did I have shoes on from two different pairs, but they were both for the left foot!”
I sat on the sofa and watched television all evening, not daring to move or attempt to do anything meaningful.