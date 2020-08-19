This might seem strange, as I’m more likely to bake brownies for church than shoot a gun, but I decided to take a “permit to carry” class. It has been on my “life list of things to do” for a long time.
An outdoor firearms training class was offered not far from my home this summer. When I got to the class, many of the participants were law enforcement and former military and were there to renew permits or do their regular qualifying shooting. I don’t think many of them were grandmas who had never touched a gun before.
I diligently took notes throughout the class like a school girl. By the time the eight hours were over, I felt like I had a thorough understanding of the laws and the safety of firearms and was ready to leave.
“Now, get your firearms and let’s go to the firing range,” the instructor announced.
I’m embarrassed to admit that I never thought I would actually be required to fire a gun on this day. I thought only those who were renewing would be firing.
But there they were, opening their gun cases. I didn’t want to throw my $80 away by not getting my certificate, but I didn’t have a gun and had never fired one. I wasn’t sure what to do.
My brother-in-law, a former sheriff, was taking the class too and he came over, sensing my predicament.
“You can use mine,” he said and demonstrated how to load it.
“Those of you who are renewing will be firing from at least 25 feet from the target. You will fire five shots with a 70 percent accuracy rate,” The instructor said before going over the safety measures for the range.
Those few of us who did not have a permit already, were instructed to take 25 shots at various closer ranges with a 70 percent accuracy. I was hoping to just hit the target somewhere or maybe even the board holding it.
Most of the military and law enforcement personnel did their qualifying shots while I paced, getting more nervous about my turn. Besides that, I had some place I had to go and was running out of time to get there. During a pause, I asked the instructor if I could fire behind the 25 yard mark and just do the five shots. I wanted to just get it over with so I could leave. My expectations weren’t high.
My brother-in-law handed me his pistol and the magazine of bullets. It was the first time in my life that I had touched a firearm of any kind. I put the magazine in, aimed as we had been instructed to do and fired.
“Now shoot again,” the instructor said.
I fired another round and said, “Have I hit the target?” Because if I hadn’t, I would probably quit right there as I wouldn’t be able to qualify, and why waste any more time?
“Oh, yeah,” he said.
I fired three more times and then stopped and removed the magazine. There was one more bullet in the chamber.
“Can I just fire it instead of remove it?” I asked. When the chamber was empty, the instructor told me to dry fire the weapon.
“I asked you to fire again because I wanted to see how much the end of the barrel moved when you fired. It hardly moved.”
“Did I make it?” I asked, excitedly and a bit hopeful.
“Let’s go look!” he said, grinning.
He circled my shots on the target. There, all six were very close to each other in the center mass.
“And you have never fired a gun before?” he asked, incredulously.
“Never even touched one,” I said elated.
“You haven’t even hunted with your husband?”
“Nope,” I said.
I don’t have a gun, but I have a picture with the firearms instructor and I have a certificate that I am more proud of than my college diploma.
I think skydiving is coming up on my “life list” soon. I hope my beginner’s luck holds and I live to brag about hitting that target too.