Being a hypochondriac during a pandemic is exhausting. I will have died a million deaths before I die. I have often wondered if it is an over-active empathy that causes me to mimic the symptoms of someone suffering an ailment. If they have chills, my skin gets bumps and quivers with cold. If someone has a sore throat, my throat becomes dry, my tonsils feel swollen and I’m quite certain there is a rubber band around my neck.
Over the years, not all of my illnesses have been imaginary. Even before the ability to Google symptoms, I was a host body for mumps, red measles, German measles, Scarletina and chicken pox all in the same year. That year, my teacher even came to the house to make sure my bad luck was true and to introduce herself. I never saw that much red and rash again until I was changing the diaper of my teething baby.
But the current Covid pandemic has heightened my phobia symptoms. The other day I sneezed and grabbed a tissue. As I threw the tissue into the garbage, I noticed quite a bit of red on it. Panicked, I thought maybe I had Ebola or burst a vessel in my nose. Will I even dare go to the doctor where there are sick people? What if the bleeding can’t be stopped? Do I feel faint? Then I noticed that all my lipstick had been wiped off my lips.
Then there was the day that I cleaned a bathroom cupboard out of boredom and found an old nail polish bottle with blue nail polish in it. I painted my fingernails before I went to bed. When I woke up, I saw my blue nails and panicked. For the briefest of seconds, I thought I had died in the night.
I called one of my dearest friends during these days of isolation. She sounded like she had a bad cold. “Just spring allergies,” she said. “No temperature or anything. You know I get like this every spring.” I hung up and cleaned off my phone and washed my hands compulsively the rest of the day. I also suddenly had a stuffy nose and talked like I was underwater.
I have been staying home, as recommended by the Center of Disease Control during this pandemic, but have had to venture out a couple of times for necessities. I made cloth “medical” masks for all my family members. They are probably keeping theirs for Halloween. I, however, have been wearing mine when I leave the house, along with the disposable gloves purchased at a time when I thought about possibly painting the living room.
The first outing with my mask was into the post office to mail some packages. I was wearing my mask and gloves and I think I startled the kind post office employee a little. Or maybe she was just trying to stifle a laugh. Either way, she made minimal eye contact with me.
“I’m just not going to take any chances about getting sick,” my defensive muffled voice came through the layers of fabric separated by coffee filter paper. “It’s probably hard to tell who is behind this wall of protection,” I said, trying to lighten the moment.
“I can still tell who you are,” the employee said, smiling, and I suddenly felt like a kid trick or treating.
“I have lipstick on underneath here, “I joked.
“I guess I wouldn’t know that,” the postal employee said, continuing to look up shipping rates and locations for the packages.
Seeing an opportunity, I continued, “Yup. You wouldn’t probably know that those wrinkles around my mouth are gone now. My teeth are gleaming white again. And that one black coarse hair that pops out unexpectedly above my lip is gone. It hasn’t been around for weeks. No more acne scars on my nose anymore either!” I added, starting to enjoy the covert opportunities the mask was providing. For just a few moments, I forgot about pandemics and symptoms, and the fear that I would bring home something to both my spouse and me who have underlying health issues.
“Ahh ... huhhh ....,” the employee said as she weighed my packages.
As I left the Post Office, there was more of a spring to my step, starting to believe my mask was actually covering up facial flaws.
“There is good that comes out of even bad things,” I was thinking to myself. And then I heard it. A sneeze from somewhere. Possibly a half block away.
I hurried home, stopping at the drive-thru car wash to wash my car, just to be safe.