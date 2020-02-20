Since the publication of this column falls on Valentine’s Day, I thought it would be appropriate to talk a little about love. We use the word so easily. I “love” chocolate. I “love” milk-bellied puppies. I “love” my grandchildren. But what really is “love” between two adult people? How do we know that what we feel toward another will stand the test of time?
Well, we really don’t. We can only weigh the odds and make a choice.
When I was a teacher, I had a college-age student ask me how someone would know when they were in love. This student had been dating a dark-haired, dark eyed, handsome young man for almost a year and she was suspicious that he was going to propose on Valentine’s Day. They would both be graduating in the spring and she wasn’t sure if she was truly in love with him. “Forever seems like such a long time,” she said.
We talked for a while and I told her that I would give her a list of questions to consider on the following day. Maybe they would help her make her decision.
I worked on the list that evening. Recently, I found a copy of that list of questions in an old folder:
If the black curls all fall out and his head is shiny, would you still love him?
If he doesn’t have teeth of his own, would you still love him?
If he spends more time washing his pickup truck than he does washing dishes, would you still love him?
If he loves to fish and hunt more than he likes to visit the inlaws, would you love him?
If he becomes so poor that he is picking up roadkill for you to make stew, would you love him?
If he snores like a freight train and you have to sleep in the car in the garage some nights, would you love him?
If he decides that he wants to change jobs every few years while he “finds himself” could you still love him?
If he forgets your birthday, even if it falls on Christmas Day, would you love him?
If he doesn’t want children and you do, would you still love him?
If he wants lots of children and you don’t, would you still love him?
If he gains 75 pounds and still thinks he is “God’s gift to women,” would you love him?
If he controls the remote to the television every. single. night., would you love him?
If he insists on doing all the driving, even though you can paper the wall with his traffic tickets, could you love him?
If he spends more than the two of you can earn, would there be love?
If he is so cheap that he shuts the car off to coast up an off-ramp on the interstate and expects you to wash all the plastic bags out and reuse them several times, would you still love him?
Is your love great enough to withstand washing his underwear, the mud he tracks in on the floor, and the sprinkles of toothpaste on the bathroom mirror?
If he doesn’t do what you ask him to do because “he didn’t hear you” but you suspect he did, could you still love him?
If he shouts at you even when he is the one who is wrong, can you forgive and love him anyway?
If he walks out the door when you are trying to have a meaningful conversation about the equitable division of duties around the house, would you still love him?
If you like to travel and he only likes to go as far as the gas station, would you still love him?
I gave her the list the next day, but I never knew if she read them. She and her handsome young man graduated from college that spring and got married the following summer. As far as I know, they are still together.
Since making that list, I’ve come to the realization that love is not “what is in the other person” or “what they do.” It is “what is in you” and “what you are willing to give to another in sacrifice and caring and forgiveness.”
Love is something that we can only give. We cannot demand it back.
But if it does come back to us, especially in the form of chocolate, it is much appreciated.