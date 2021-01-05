Matchmaking is a gift; my talents are so underappreciated

I don’t know why I feel the need to play matchmaker. I always have. I like to find pieces for the missing space in someone else’s life in the same way others like to put puzzles together. Maybe I just have a sense of justice that we should all be suffering equally.

Even though matchmaking is a gift, it isn’t always appreciated by others. When two people meet at my suggestion and marry because they didn’t have anything better to do, they think of me every time they fight. I can feel the heat off of four counties simultaneously sometimes. I’ve even gotten text messages to confirm my suspicions. Then sometimes later that year I will see a cute little baby with features of the puzzle pieces I had put together and I think, “oh ... maybe that wasn’t such a bad match after all.”

Of course, they never call me when things are going well – when she has made his favorite pie or he brought home roses for no reason. I never get a text message then. I like to think those things do happen on occasion, but I have never received confirmation of the fact.

I do this for free – this matchmaking. I take time out of a busy life just to interfere in other’s lives. People just don’t realize how much time this takes! What communication skills! What odds-making risks! What guts and fortitude! I guess when you have been called to something important, you are not supposed to expect gratitude. You are to just do your job.

And do my job, I do. A nice young man who has stopped to ask for directions, may just find himself lined up with the girl who is a cashier at the grocery store. Sure, he might have been looking for the gas station, but sometimes fate has other plans for us. That nice new teacher in town? She seems to be of the stability, frugality and self-entertaining quality that a dedicated young handsome farmer might appreciate. Sometimes that shrinking violet at the library is just what the used car salesman needed. It’s a mystery how this all works sometimes.