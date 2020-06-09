I should be comfortable with ultrasound pictures that show a baby in the mother’s womb by now. After all, they’ve been around for a long time. Even though I have seen hundreds of them over the years, I still have trouble looking at that ink blot and trying to figure out where and what things are.
I’m always happy that the expectant parents and grandparents are excited about the upcoming family event and I try to show my enthusiasm when an ultrasound picture is thrust into my face.
“Wow! Good looking kid!” I say of the blurry subject.
“You are holding it upside down!” the picture sharer usually tells me. I never ask how they can tell which way is which. On some level I know that would be rude.
Part of me feels sorry for the baby. They have no privacy rights from the get-go. I know that I would really hate it if I’m immersed in the bathtub totally nude and someone came in with an underwater camera and took pictures of me and then showed them around and had people guess if I was a boy or a girl. Not to mention that it would be downright embarrassing if they got it wrong.
“Isn’t that something?” The picture holder usually says as she looks lovingly at the gray swirls. “It’s a boy the technician said.”
“I’d say there is a 50-50 chance of that,” I reply, skirting the issue as I search for a mustache or more muscle on the shoulders or even shoulders.
“And look at those long legs!”
“How do you know that the legs are long? Maybe the arms are long and the legs are short.” But I have stopped such inquiries as I see the effect they have on the family.
“That’s where the brain will be,” a smile forms across everyone’s lips who is “oohing and aahing.”
“Not if he’s like his father,” I quip. But no one thinks ultrasound humor is particularly funny.
I’ve had prospective parents inform me that they aren’t going to find out what it is until it is born. That is smart. It is probably a baby, but they might be in for a surprise. I had a friend who had a cyst that didn’t look a lot different than the ultrasounds of babies I’ve seen.
I try to figure out the landscape of the ultrasound picture when I hold it. There are dark places and light places and some in between shades of dark and light. It helps when I’m shown a video. Those are getting to be more popular now. Phones are pulled out and there are videos of movement of a baby whose face we will not actually see for several months yet. I can see something pulsing sometimes. I’m hoping it is the heart beat and not a dissolution of a chicken nugget the mommy had for lunch.
Often times on the videos there is a swirl of motion that makes it look like the baby is in a rough sea and is holding on to an anchor of some sort. I can’t imagine how sick that baby must feel. Maybe that is what some of that light gray swirl is all about.
Maybe my discomfort with ultrasound pictures stems from something totally unrelated to babies. In the back of my mind, I think there is a small element of fear that someday I will be having a mental health screening and the doctor is going to show me a Rorschach ink blot and ask me to tell her what it is. The answer will determine my mental stability, so I will need to get it right.
But since I will have had no experience with Rorschach, only ultrasounds, there is a great chance of getting the answer wrong. Likely I will peer at the paper and turn it and then announce, “I think it is a really cute baby girl with long legs.”
I wonder what the diagnosis will be for that.
Maybe the real purpose of an ultra sound picture is to give the parents and grandparents practice in sharing pictures of the baby after it is born. After all, they will be doing that for the rest of their lives.
I’m living proof of it.