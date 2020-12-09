Photogenic or not, it’s time to strike a pose for posterity’s sake

I hate having my picture taken. You probably figured that out if you are a long time reader because I haven’t changed the photo attached to this column for many years. Sometimes when I have gotten the Farm & Ranch Guide, I think my daughter is in it. That might indicate that it is time for a change of picture.
My editor, Gail Mantz, has never pressured me for a new photo, but in her tactful and kind way, she informed me that she has only changed my photo once in the past 31.5 years. My how time flies. The last photo was taken before I had grandchildren, a major tax audit, and discovered the healing powers of ice cream.
I don’t understand this world of people loving to take “selfie” pictures. Very few things scare me more than seeing myself reflected back, whether it is in a mirror, my telephone or on white, glossy paper. In those reflections, fatigue shows on my face. My teeth aren’t the color I imagine them to be in my mind. And besides that, in my imagination I am thin, young and reasonably attractive (well, not scary anyway). Somehow the reality, when I am forced to face it, is much different.
Science hasn’t really investigated this phenomena of a photo translating into reality, I don’t think. It is worth looking into for many of us. I have a friend who is probably considered “average-looking” by most, but if you take a photo of her, she is model and movie-star stunning! It doesn’t matter where she is or what she is doing, a photo of her just takes your breath away even without special lighting or posing! It’s not just me who thinks so, as I may be a bit prejudice about her beautiful mind and kind nature. Others who see her picture ask, “Who is that?” even though she may be standing beside them in person.
Then, on the opposite spectrum, I have a friend who is stunning in person but her pictures do not reflect that. Her driver’s license photo has been the subject of laughter at parties and has caused patrolmen to draw their guns. Thus, my supposition that some science or supernatural conditions are at play where photos are concerned.
I have two sisters who take great photos. I can be sharing the same conditions with them when we take a photo – the three of us standing together in the same room and sharing the same overhead light, photographer, and photo equipment and my sisters will look great. I look like I just got caught shoplifting.
My sisters laugh when I point out the discrepancies. They suggest that I put one foot in front of the other, put a hand on my hip, turn a bit sideways, determine which is my best side to put toward the camera, suck in my stomach and my cheeks a little, tip my head down a little so my eyes look bigger and I will get better results, too.
I tried that and I looked like I was playing a game of “Twister” while sucking on lemons.
It is easy to avoid having my picture taken by being the photographer. I take lots of pictures of my grandchildren and family. It is rare that I don’t have a camera or at least my phone in my hand to record our lives and the beauty that surrounds us. However, I am not in any of them. I refuse to admit that I know how to use the timer on my equipment so that I can’t be pressured to rush into the picture and be captured. Besides, by the time I put my toe forward, suck in my stomach, turn sideways, tip my head down and suck in my cheeks and put my hand on my hip, the flash will have already taken place.
I realized recently though, that my grandchildren will have very few, if any, images to remind them of me. They will have homemade quilts and crocheted afghans and memories of baking cookies and shopping, slumber parties and games, but no grandma face to go along with it. I might have to just bite the bullet and include myself in a few of those photos in the future.
But for now, at least, I’ve included a new photo with this column. I probably won’t do it again for another 31.5 years. Of course by then the photo will probably be of me in a horizontal position in a silk-lined box, but I’ll still try to remember to put one foot forward, a hand on my hip and suck in my cheeks.
