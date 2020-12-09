Photogenic or not, it’s time to strike a pose for posterity’s sake

I hate having my picture taken. You probably figured that out if you are a long time reader because I haven’t changed the photo attached to this column for many years. Sometimes when I have gotten the Farm & Ranch Guide, I think my daughter is in it. That might indicate that it is time for a change of picture.

My editor, Gail Mantz, has never pressured me for a new photo, but in her tactful and kind way, she informed me that she has only changed my photo once in the past 31.5 years. My how time flies. The last photo was taken before I had grandchildren, a major tax audit, and discovered the healing powers of ice cream.

I don’t understand this world of people loving to take “selfie” pictures. Very few things scare me more than seeing myself reflected back, whether it is in a mirror, my telephone or on white, glossy paper. In those reflections, fatigue shows on my face. My teeth aren’t the color I imagine them to be in my mind. And besides that, in my imagination I am thin, young and reasonably attractive (well, not scary anyway). Somehow the reality, when I am forced to face it, is much different.

Science hasn’t really investigated this phenomena of a photo translating into reality, I don’t think. It is worth looking into for many of us. I have a friend who is probably considered “average-looking” by most, but if you take a photo of her, she is model and movie-star stunning! It doesn’t matter where she is or what she is doing, a photo of her just takes your breath away even without special lighting or posing! It’s not just me who thinks so, as I may be a bit prejudice about her beautiful mind and kind nature. Others who see her picture ask, “Who is that?” even though she may be standing beside them in person.