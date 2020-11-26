The pipe under the sink was clogged. Jeepers. You put a few potatoes, leftover ice cream and the fat from a 10-pound roast in there and it just rebels.
Things aren’t made the way they used to be. Sure the garbage disposal tried to chew it up a bit, but its teeth, like mine, aren’t what they used to be either.
Seeing imaginary dollar signs in front of my eyes, I decided I could try to unclog that pipe on my own. After all, I sort of contributed to the problem. But then, on the other hand, making bigger pipes with a slick lining could have helped things too. But the manufacturer didn’t ask me for help.
When I finally slid to the floor, holding the edge of the counter for bracing, I found there were large nuts around each end of the clogged horizontal pipe. At least that is where I figured the problem probably was. I started to loosen the nuts and realized, after some questionable black sludge started to drip onto my rubber gloved hands, that perhaps I should get a bucket or two and maybe even clean out all the stuff under the sink that has accumulated over the years before I proceeded further.
I get distracted easily. “I really have a new copper scrubber under here? I didn’t see that when I needed one.” And “What is this thing for? Oh yeah, it is for the garbage disposal if it freezes up.” And “I have two more containers of dishwasher pods in here? Hmmmm ... must have been hidden under all the plastic grocery bags. Wow! I have everything under here but the kitchen sink. Wait! I have that too.”
I was laughing to myself just as the pipe jiggled loose a little bit more, sending a thick stream of goo downward. I ran for a bucket, feeling like a gastroenterologist during a flu epidemic.
I would like to say that the bucket was under the pipe just in the nick of time. I would like to say that I figured out the right order of removing the pipe and surrounding fittings in just one try. I’d like to say that the contents within the pipe wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be, but I try not to lie when I don’t have to.
Eventually, everything was cleaned out and reassembled. I carefully tested my work by running water through the pipes for a while. The amount of money I’d saved by doing it myself kept me walking on air for the rest of the day.
I kept the buckets under the sink for a good two weeks, not trusting my plumbing skills. Then one day there was a drip in another place. The drip was coming right under the garbage disposal. Soon the drip became a running stream when that side of the sink was used. I called the plumber. This was beyond my skill level.
The young, tall thin plumber came out right away. “You need a new garbage disposal, I’m afraid.”
He apologized in such a sympathetic way that it made me happy to pay him mileage. Luckily he had a new disposal in his truck. As he was getting it, I was pleased to remember that I had a fresh apple cobbler in my refrigerator, some ice cream and some chocolate chip cookies. When he came back in, I offered him the treats.
“No thank you,” he said, “I appreciate it, but I’m not much into recreational eating.”
Recreational eating? I’d never heard of such a thing and yet ... that is exactly what I had been doing for most of my life. I suddenly put down my fork and thought of the clogging in my kitchen sink pipes and in my cardiovascular system.
That house call was worth every penny – both medicinally and plumbing-ly.