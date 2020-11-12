I suspect I’m not alone in my frustration of figuring out what to cook for dinner (or lunch and sometimes even breakfast). It is almost as bad as milking cows three times a day for your entire life, but having to find different cows each time and milking them in different ways.
Some people are fortunate enough to have a spouse who is willing to take over some of the cooking responsibilities. While mine is a good person, he would rather sit in the recliner and die of starvation than to handle any cooking utensils in the kitchen. I don’t know why. Some people are born that way, I guess.
Sometimes I think he may have decided to marry me when he heard a rumor that I had baked a loaf of bread once. The engagement ring was purchased shortly after I served him a pork chop with a mushroom sauce. He declared his undying love at the church alter with a BLT made by me at lunch still lingering on his breath.
But I get tired of cooking. Maybe it isn’t so much the actual work of cooking, but trying to come up with ideas of what to cook. You can only put meatloaf on the table so many times in a row and still appreciate it. You can only serve turkey so many ways without running out of ideas. After turkey is mixed with carrots and mushroom soup, I know I’ve reached my limit.
Over the years, when I’ve gotten into this kind of rut, I’ve tried a variety of experiments. I’ve done the “double” experiment. I’m sure many of you have tried this, too. That is where you double your recipe and then freeze half of it and have a cooked meal prepackaged in your freezer. That worked well for a little while when we had kids at home and they showed up for a meal or brought friends home unexpectedly. It became less and less feasible after they went to college and got married. Pretty soon the freezer was making everything into popscicles, it was frozen so long. Have you ever eaten a meatloaf popscicle that has thawed?
I sort of got over that doubling process for a while. When it was time to try something new, I decided to make up menus for two weeks at a time and a corresponding grocery list to go with it. It took three complete days to do the planning, a day to do the shopping and eventually, my schedule got so off-kilter that I still haven’t made the “borscht” that I had on the menu and I haven’t found the fresh saffron I needed for the orzo. It’s not that I’ve given up hope. After all, those menus were just planned in the 1990s.
After the children went off to college, I sort of fell in love with the Schwann man. He could bring things to the house that one could only dream about. Then I found I wasn’t home as much anymore and we had trouble connecting. I miss that man.
Then I found out that you can go to this place called a “restaurant.” Someone asks you what you want to eat. They smile at you. They let you chose anything within limits. Then they bring it to you already hot. Not only that, but they do the dishes too! Of course, I couldn’t do that three times a day but once a day would have been nice. After a while I wondered if I could even do it once a day as suddenly there was a noticeable tightening in the waistband of my jeans and my upper arms made me into a kite on windy days.
And then the pandemic hit, where purchasing groceries became an effort, where sitting in a restaurant often felt a little risky, where we were both home a lot more than we had been in years. Every day, however, we needed to eat three times despite the circumstances of the world. Every day I needed to come up with “what’s for breakfast, lunch, and dinner/supper.”
Tonight, out of frustration and perhaps a little instability, I decided to try a new approach to cooking dinner. I decided that I would reach into the freezer and make something out of the first three things I pulled out of there.
As luck would have it, I pulled out homemade noodles, provolone cheese and a frozen banana.
I’ll let you know how that turned out.