I’m pretty sure that it was Franklin D. Roosevelt who said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” I’ve thought of those words sometimes during the past few months as the world has struggled with the unknown and a fear of shortages. I think back in particular about the “run” we had on toilet tissue. It’s a delicate subject, but I do actually have a point to make on this issue.
I try not to get caught up in selfishness and in over-the-top steps to protect my family. A few months ago when the media talked about the shortages on grocery store shelves, particularly in the toilet tissue area, I tried to ignore it at first. I had 12 rolls left. My kids seemed to also have enough when I casually asked them when I called them at midnight one night.
I fought the urge to be one of those panic buyers who stock piled items out of fear. But then, I also didn’t want to be one of those people who found that they and their family were caught short of an essential item either. While I seem to be meandering here, I do have a point to eventually make about panic buying.
For a week, I kept myself busy. Really busy. I cleaned cupboards, I cleaned closets, I tried not to eat too much roughage. I did not mindlessly wrap paper around my hand when just a few squares would do. (I know this is a bit personal, but I’ll get to the point eventually.)
A couple of weeks later, we were down to four rolls. News of the pandemic still ruled the airways without a let-up in site. Social media began showing more and more videos of empty toilet paper isles. We could no longer afford to be picky about the softness or the cleaning ability of a paper product or even how many squares were in each roll. We would buy anything we could find that we could flush.
When we were down to two rolls, I started to eye the flannel in my fabric collection. I knew that would have to be a last resort as I had plans for that flannel that didn’t involve defacing it and throwing it away. So I did what every red-blooded American was doing at the time. I perused the Internet to see what could be bought online. (Yes. I know. You are wondering where this is going and why in the world I am rambling so much. But I promise, I do have a point that I will be getting to before the end of this.)
Online I didn’t have much luck either. It seemed everyone selling on the Internet was out of stock too. I even went to sites that carried wholesale products for restaurants and businesses and found that if you had not shopped from them before, you could not order from them now. My palms started to sweat from the stress of working my keyboard, but I dared not wipe off the palms with a chunk of precious toilet tissue.
Finally I found a place that had some of the precious commodity and in my full blown panic, I ordered it. I didn’t care that it wouldn’t be shipped to me until the end of June and that it was pricey. I was just glad to see they would send me eight “gigantic rolls” (their words). I had something to look forward to. Relief was on the way.
Now we are getting closer to the actual point. The next day after I ordered this product, the local grocery store got in another shipment of toilet tissue and they limited buyers to one package each. Great idea. I was able to purchase toilet tissue and I didn’t have to throw any elbows to do it. A system that has been in place every week since.
And I’m coming to my point (finally). Last week I did receive the toilet paper I ordered online. It was about six weeks past the time they said I would receive it and three months after the actual order date. The eight giant rolls weren’t giant at all. They were tiny. Really tiny. They looked more like they were made for a Ken and Barbie Doll. The paper content was questionable – discolored in places and with unidentifiable bits of something in it.
The reason it took it so long to get here? It came from China. Isn’t that where all this began in the first place? If I hadn’t panicked I would have been money ahead by wiping with the dollar bills I spent on my Chinese toilet paper, as they have more paper content and actually look a little cleaner.
You were right, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. You were right.