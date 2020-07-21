There seems to be two definite sides to the mask-wearing idea during this pandemic. There are those who feel strongly that this particular safety measure protects the wearer and the people around them. On the opposite side are those who feel that masks actually harm the wearer, don’t really help, and tramples on the Constitution.
I choose to wear a mask in public. My mind was totally made up about the matter when one day a friend stopped by and as we stood a distance away from each other, he turned his head and sneezed and in the sunlight I saw water droplets form a rainbow over the neighbor’s house.
Besides, there are those who have hinted over the years that perhaps I should think about wearing a mask. Maybe you have been the recipient of such suggestions, too. Now can be the time to make so many people happy. It is sort of like being at a Victorian ball where they wore those fancy masks and flirted with each other recklessly. (Okay, I’ve been reading too many novels in this self-quarantine time). You see only the eyes and you are not sure who you are talking to or what they really look like. It adds an element of mystery to our lives.
Then there is the efficiency of wearing a mask. You don’t have to brush your teeth, gargle, pop a breath mint or visit your dentist regularly. You just slip that little square of cloth over your mouth and nose and you are good to go.
Sure, there are hazards associated with wearing a mask. I’m not sure it has to do with your breathing in your own air though, as some anti-mask wearers claim. If your own air or CO2 is that toxic, perhaps you should be seeking professional help. After all, snoring into your pillow all night could pose a problem for you, too.
And there is the hazard of forgetting that you have a mask on. I recently had a medical visit and I brought to the staff a box of chocolate covered donuts from our local bakery. I was in the exam room waiting for the doctor when I heard laughter outside my door. Thinking perhaps my patient file with my weight and height on it might be at the center of the merriment, I peeked my head out of the door. Outside the door stood a busy and hungry nurse who had forgotten she had her mask on and had tried taking a bite out of one of the donuts. There was a perfect ring of chocolate frosting around the mask that covered her mouth.
And I admit that masks aren’t comfortable. Neither were girdles or pantyhose or high heels, but we wore those for the greater good at one time, too. We should maybe still wear them but I’m pretty sure the ragged breathing which accompanied them might make mask wearing even more difficult.
For those who disagree with mask wearing and who would like to tell me how offended they are and what studies, statistics, and common sense arguments they have to present, think of this: Wearing a mask makes me talk less and makes it easier for you to pretend that you can’t hear or understand me.
Right now, when summer is on our mind and the sun is shining brightly, we might not be giving the pandemic as much thought as we did last spring. But fall and winter are coming. With it, we will probably be seeing an uptick in illnesses like we do every flu season. But this flu season will probably have the added dimension of a surge of the COVID along with all the regular viruses.
I’ll be wearing my mask to protect you and me. Protection will be my main intention. When I’m wearing it, I won’t be thinking about my CO2 levels. I won’t be carrying the Constitution in my pocket and refer to it in frustration. I will be reigning in my spittle and blocking yours, all with the good intention of keeping us both healthy. This world could use some good intentions, don’t you think?
But I refuse to wear a girdle ever again, no matter how much better it might make others feel.