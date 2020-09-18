This morning I moved the 10 pound bag of sugar used to weigh the swollen chest freezer lid down, lifted the lid and squeezed in the last green bean of the year. Canning and freezing season is done.
Filling the freezer starts out with good intentions. In the spring when I have to teeter on my belly to reach the inner bowels of the freezer to get two dried out pork chops, my intentions are to take a day or two and get the thick walls of ice off the sides of the freezer so there is room for an additional 50 pounds of produce come fall. In my mind, I will carry what is currently in the freezer to the refrigerator freezer for the process of thawing out the ice – ice that could likely hold the remnants of a mastodon or T. rex. An added benefit would be that I might even walk in the spring sludge to donate expired food to the chickens and cats that wait in the barn and chicken coop.
Of course, this never gets done. Something happens to side-track me, like planting the garden or talking on the phone with one of my sisters (conversations that can last up to two days). Besides getting side-tracked, I think I’m a bit hesitant to clean the freezer because it is over 40 years old and if I unplug it and it gets a break from working, it might find it likes it so much that it will never work again. That is what happened with me, anyway.
That doesn’t excuse the fact that I never do quite get to the bottom of the freezer before it is that time of year again to fill it up with new produce. There are probably carrots down under that have turned white with the decades and with a nutritional value leached out around 2001.
I am fortunate that I have a side freezer on my refrigerator. In theory it is for all those make-ahead meals and baked goods that can be accessed quickly and easily. In reality, I use the space to shove in the extra cheese I have bought and the tidbits of leftovers that I’m too cheap to throw away but too sick of eating. Somehow I think that next week it will be like a whole new dinner that I can appreciate again, but in all likelihood, it will get behind the half consumed pie and the three chocolate chip cookies left to dry out. It won’t be appreciated any more than it was when it was consumed three days in a row originally. After all, if it had been good in the first place, there probably wouldn’t have been any leftovers.
And then, because the refrigerator freezer is so packed with what didn’t fit in the chest freezer, the suction vacuum from opening the door causes items to shoot out with admirable force. If you don’t stand to the side, you could be injured. My hands have become pretty adept at catching falling items and shoving them hard back into the frosty caverns while I search for what I was originally seeking.
Besides finding room for the garden produce, fall also used to be the time when my husband had a cow butchered to bring meat home for the family for winter in some primitive ritual passed down from generations of cattle-raising men. The beef selection was purely an economic decision as it was most often some straggly old thing that wouldn’t have made it through another winter anyway.
During those times, there were boxes of beef that had to be fit into a garden-filled freezer and quickly. This usually happened when I was dressed up and about to go out the door. If our communication had been as abundant as the built-up ice in the freezer, life would have been easier for both of us.
I do a fair amount of canning to relieve the stress on freezer space. Of course, that too takes up a bit more space than I can afford in my cupboards. Taking items to eat from the front of the cupboard like I do from off the top or front of the freezer seem to be bad habits for me. But that still doesn’t stop me from pressure cooking and hot water bathing produce throughout the hottest days of the year.
If I could just capture the heat and humidity of the kitchen on canning and freezing days, and release it throughout the days of January, I’d really have a worthwhile commodity put away for winter and I would use it all up.