I had an idea for a column but I had to do a little research so I dug into some boxes that have been sitting here for years. The stuff I found really bogged me down. I found lots of very old pictures, newspaper clippings, and old magazines that had articles about old friends and old relatives. Some of the old people in the photos turned out to be me.

Of course, many of the old photos are of people I do not recognize, but my grandparents are easily spotted in many of the group photos taken at many public events. My grandfathers were definitely public speakers, as were Mom and Dad.

Mom got a lot of credit as a public speaker. She could command any crowd, partly because of her powerful voice. I believe she could have made the United States Congress shut up and listen. My dad was really a good speaker, being blessed with the ability to think on his feet and weigh his words.

I never thought I would be a public speaker but it fell into my lap when cowboy poetry became popular, and I soon was on the road as a rural humorist/cowboy poet.

Cowboy poetry saved me from having a full-time job and has taken me to 18 states and four Canadian provinces. I have met hundreds of interesting people and had some good times, but the best times were probably in the early years when my kids shared the stage with me.

They seemed to be natural public speakers and never seemed intimidated by any size crowd. At very young ages they were used to taking a microphone and reciting poems.

As I blundered though the old photos and magazines I came across a 1993 magazine article about my family that included a poem I suppose I wrote for my 10-year-old daughter to recite somewhere where I was entertaining.

Since it is so close to Mother’s Day, I thought it may be appropriate to share.

Father’s Courage

If you knew my dear, old Dad

I think you’d have to say

That he’s a brave old feller

By the things he does each day.

When he’s chased by mean old cows

He laughs like it’s a game

Even when the bulls get mad

His reaction is much the same.

I’ve seen him handling horses

When they throw a wall-eyed fit

It sure does make me nervous

But Dad’s not shook a bit.

He wrestles steers in rodeos

And rides the broncs, of course

I think I’ll never see the day

When he fears a bucking horse.

But there’s more to being fearless

Than handling wild livestock

What I’m about to say may

Come as quite a shock.

He makes Mom do all the trapping

For rodents in our house

And never will reset a trap

Or touch a poor, dead mouse.

He says he would do it

If he wasn’t so darn nice

and Mom would feel unwanted

If he trapped all her mice.

And that bull snake in our basement

Well, Dad says he’s a pet

But I’ve often heard him ask my Mom

“Dear, have you caught him yet?”

Dads aren’t always so darn tough

To tell you what I mean

The sight of a dirty diaper

Turns my Dad’s face green.

Yes, my Dad is pretty special

And he is quite brave, you bet

But I have often seen the times

When Mom is braver yet.

Rodney Nelson is a cowboy poet/humorist from Almont, ND