I had an idea for a column but I had to do a little research so I dug into some boxes that have been sitting here for years. The stuff I found really bogged me down. I found lots of very old pictures, newspaper clippings, and old magazines that had articles about old friends and old relatives. Some of the old people in the photos turned out to be me.
Of course, many of the old photos are of people I do not recognize, but my grandparents are easily spotted in many of the group photos taken at many public events. My grandfathers were definitely public speakers, as were Mom and Dad.
Mom got a lot of credit as a public speaker. She could command any crowd, partly because of her powerful voice. I believe she could have made the United States Congress shut up and listen. My dad was really a good speaker, being blessed with the ability to think on his feet and weigh his words.
I never thought I would be a public speaker but it fell into my lap when cowboy poetry became popular, and I soon was on the road as a rural humorist/cowboy poet.
Cowboy poetry saved me from having a full-time job and has taken me to 18 states and four Canadian provinces. I have met hundreds of interesting people and had some good times, but the best times were probably in the early years when my kids shared the stage with me.
They seemed to be natural public speakers and never seemed intimidated by any size crowd. At very young ages they were used to taking a microphone and reciting poems.
As I blundered though the old photos and magazines I came across a 1993 magazine article about my family that included a poem I suppose I wrote for my 10-year-old daughter to recite somewhere where I was entertaining.
Since it is so close to Mother’s Day, I thought it may be appropriate to share.
Father’s Courage
If you knew my dear, old Dad
I think you’d have to say
That he’s a brave old feller
By the things he does each day.
When he’s chased by mean old cows
He laughs like it’s a game
Even when the bulls get mad
His reaction is much the same.
I’ve seen him handling horses
When they throw a wall-eyed fit
It sure does make me nervous
But Dad’s not shook a bit.
He wrestles steers in rodeos
And rides the broncs, of course
I think I’ll never see the day
When he fears a bucking horse.
But there’s more to being fearless
Than handling wild livestock
What I’m about to say may
Come as quite a shock.
He makes Mom do all the trapping
For rodents in our house
And never will reset a trap
Or touch a poor, dead mouse.
He says he would do it
If he wasn’t so darn nice
and Mom would feel unwanted
If he trapped all her mice.
And that bull snake in our basement
Well, Dad says he’s a pet
But I’ve often heard him ask my Mom
“Dear, have you caught him yet?”
Dads aren’t always so darn tough
To tell you what I mean
The sight of a dirty diaper
Turns my Dad’s face green.
Yes, my Dad is pretty special
And he is quite brave, you bet
But I have often seen the times
When Mom is braver yet.