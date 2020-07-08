Things have been tense around Sims since last year, but recent events have made for lighter hearts.
I can’t remember when the toilet started burping but I knew it was not a good sign. It wasn’t a good sign when the bathtub burped when you flushed the toilet either. Of course it was a bad sign when the toilet refused to flush at all.
These problems started 18 months ago. A couple attempts were made to correct the problem but the cures proved to be temporary only. Last fall a hired plumber convinced me tree roots in the sewer line or a collapsed sewer pipe were likely the problem.
It should not have been a huge problem as we have two sewer lines coming from our old house. The bathroom on the far end of the house worked just fine. The one with the bathtub and shower soon had large posted signs that said “Do Not Flush Toilet” or Do Not Use This Bathroom!”
The Missus loves to put signs up around the house to keep me from doing things I should not do. I was tempted to put one on the front door that said “Visitors are advised to use the bathroom in their own homes,” but the Missus doesn’t like me to make signs.
The ground was frozen too hard to do anything last winter so we merely had to put up with the situation until warm weather. It was not too much of a problem except for making late night trips through a dark house to find the back bathroom. It was OK to use the shower if you were careful to not stand in there for more than a few seconds.
The big moment came recently when my neighbor, who has a backhoe business, came to fix the problem.
On my advice, we started digging on the far end of the line where there was no problem. The hole got bigger and bigger and longer and longer. It was hard to find room to put all the dirt.
It was interesting to watch the excavation. I know now how exciting it must be to dig up dinosaur bones in the Badlands. We didn’t find any dinosaur bones, but the ground had obviously been dug up before. Previous residents must have enjoyed drinking pop. Seven Up bottles and NeHi bottles were excavated often and we found one Kist Citrus bottle. Unfortunately none were in pristine condition enough to consider bringing them to Antiques Roadshow.
Tree roots proved to be the problem. A section of the pipe had a hole in it that allowed the roots to almost completely seal the pipe, allowing for only slow seepage.
It took a couple days but the project was finally done, the ground leveled out, steps back on the porch, and the yard fence repaired.
The Missus and I stood close together and waved as the backhoe and skid steer left the yard. We walked back into the house and the Missus leaned into my shoulder and timidly asked, “Do you think the toilet will flush now?”
“I am sure it will,” I told her but she looked unconvinced.
We each took a deep breath and held hands as we walked into the bathroom. We had a brief moment of silence, then bravely flushed the toilet which worked to perfection.
It was a tender moment!