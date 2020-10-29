Editor’s note: Please enjoy this Rodney Nelson column from 2018.
I won’t find Halloween scary this year. I saw something recently that spooked me more than a rat on my pillow. There was a sign on the bathroom door at home that said in bold letters, “DO NOT FLUSH TOILET!”
Even though the toilet had been giving me hints that something was wrong, like the burps it made when I was using the shower, I hoped it would miraculously cure itself. When it started erupting like Old Faithful and sent water across the floor, the Missus was visibly upset.
“Don’t worry, Dreamboat,” I consoled her, “I’ll fix it.”
Fully aware of my repairman skills she firmly stated, “We’re hiring a plumber this time.”
Only a short time ago the toilet had acted up and wouldn’t drain. After trying all the easy fixes I unbolted it, carried it outside, and did all the cleaning necessary to the bottom and the top of the drain pipe.
I tried a couple of sewer snakes and thought I had the problem solved, but the Missus wasn’t impressed. I’ll admit I may use some discouraging words during the process of any kind of mechanical problems. The Missus often takes my vocal outbursts personally. She also dislikes the resulting mess.
Not wanting to spend a lot of money on a plumber, I planned my strategy carefully. We always have a fine lunch after church at Sims or Almont. Although it is supposed to be a light lunch and coffee, there is usually enough good stuff to eat to put several pounds on the pickiest of eaters. The lunches are also a wonderful place to visit with your neighbors.
I carefully managed to sit next to my neighbor, Joel Johnson, and soon broadcast my sewer problems to the crowd. I could see the wheels turning in Joel’s head. He soon approached me, almost shyly like he was going to ask me for a favor.
“I think I can help you with your problem,” he said. He explained he had a power sewer snake that should do the job.
Joel is a fit 85 years old and fits the definition of a good neighbor.
Liking the idea of wearing out the old before breaking in the new, I said, “That would be great Joel, But don’t breathe a word of this to the Missus.”
We agreed he would come at 9 a.m. after the Missus left for the day.
I had the toilet removed when he came and lugged the heavy machine into the bathroom next to the exposed sewer pipe. We couldn’t reach the obstruction.
We traipsed into the old dirt-floor part of the basement and examined a clean-out in the old cast iron pipe. Leaking water had made the floor into a perfect spot for a ladies mud wrestling tournament. I promptly destroyed the lid on the cleanout with a hammer and chisel, but we now had a fresh place to try the snake. Joel ran 50 feet into the pipe and still couldn’t reach the clog.
We thought and pondered before deciding to rent a longer snake from a rental place in Mandan.
I nobly treated Joel to a small lunch at 3 p.m. at a café before we bought a new rubber plug for the clean-out and picked up a 75 foot power snake from the rental place.
Like oil well workers, we were back in the hole by 5:15. Joel struggled with the awkward snake in the cramped corner on the slippery mud while I gallantly held a flashlight for him.
Joel’s face had the pleased look of a lottery winner when he felt the snake break through the clog.
After 10 hours of trudging through the house, the floors looked like a highway where muddy construction equipment had been travelling. I didn’t dare let Joel leave until the Missus came home. She loves Joel and I knew she wouldn’t kill me as long as Joel was there.
She treated Joel to some lemonade and the three of us had a nice visit. Joel had the pleased look of someone who loves working in sewage for 10 hours.
“I love a challenge,” he foolishly stated while I sat dreaming about the next miserable job I could talk him into doing. He added that our success with the project made his day. Joel left happy and I found a project that would keep me out of the house for several hours.
It was a great feeling to have the toilet working again, but I felt bad about leaving the Missus with a house full of mud; everyone knows “a flush beats a full house.”