It is fun to stumble onto a pleasant surprise. I love to find a book of special interest to me. A friend recently told me I should read a book called Ever The Land by [Ruben Parson]. I bought the book and didn’t read it for a long time. I wasn’t crazy about the cover and it was another immigrant book or pioneer story. I enjoy those types of books and have read many of them so I thought this one would be more of the same.
I am a product of a mixed marriage and relatives on both Norwegian and Swedish sides have done research on my family history so I know where my great-grandparents came from and where they settled, but most of their personal struggles are unrecorded. I mostly know they headed for America for a better life and were eager to become Americans.
As soon as I began reading this book I rushed to find the information I had on my family history. Parson’s book was a very careful record of his grandfather’s life and journey to this country. I was astounded to learn his grandfather came from the same small Swedish town, Horby, that my great-grandparents came from. A greater surprise was that they settled a few short miles from Henning, Minn., where my great-grandparents, Charles and Eva Johnson, settled.
Parson’s grandfather emigrated in 1869, the same year as most of my family came, although Charles and Eva homesteaded just a few years later. Although Charles and Eva homesteaded a few years after Parson’s, their farm must have been remote because my grandma told me her mother lived there two years before she saw another white woman and that woman was German. Grandma said the two women were so tickled to see each other they had a wonderful visit, one speaking German and the other Swedish.
I would read a bit and then dig out a map, read some more and then study my family history. It is easy to forget that parts of Sweden lie south of Denmark. I also learned that many of the Scandinavians actually sailed from Liverpool, England. The Swedes had to get to the coast by rail, sail to Copenhagen, sail clear around Denmark to Hull, England, where they boarded a train to Liverpool, the place of final departure to New York.
Once to New York it was at least a four-day rail journey to the end of the railroad in Minnesota.
The homesteads were located after walking for days and then they finally got their families there with an ox-drawn wagon.
There is little doubt that the people in the book had nearly identical struggles experienced by my great-grandparents. I learned that they likely sailed from England on a steam vessel, which I had often wondered about. I learned both Parson’s grandfather and my great-grandfather likely built their first log homes without help and probably with a bare minimum of hardware, including nails.
We think of pioneers and horses, but horses were a luxury usually not affordable until oxen made you a little money.
The years shortly after 1869 meant farming with oxen, cutting wheat with a scythe and threshing it by hand, reapers and binders not yet in use.
Parson wrote about many items his grandfather built with nothing to work with but trees he cut, including furniture, wagon boxes, bob sleds, coffins, and other essential items. As unhandy as I am, it is hard to think of my ancestors being creative but I have actually seen some items my great-great-grandfather Magnus Johnson built that are still in beautiful shape today. I’ll bet Magnus would be impressed to see how I can make wood shorter with my chainsaw.
The book details so much about life in those days; it was of tremendous interest to me.
I doubt if Parson’s grandfather knew my great-grandparents, but I suppose it is possible. It was noted that a best friend of Parson’s grandfather later moved to Henning and joined the Baptist church. My great-grandfather Charles donated a parcel of land to the Baptist church of Henning as a cemetery. I have lots of relatives in that cemetery.
That old friend may lie close to my relatives.