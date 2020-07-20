I feel lucky to live where I do during this pandemic. Of course things are different, but my life is not dramatically different. I haven’t worn a mask and really haven’t paid too much attention to social distancing. Crowds have been light here at Sims due to not much to protest about.
I have been to a few social events like brandings and a couple rodeos, but those events are outdoors and visiting with friends in the open air does not seem to be much of a risk for the virus. So far no one I have been in any sort of contact with has been ill.
I sometimes forget what it is like for people who are more affected by the pandemic. I went to the nursing home in New Salem recently, forgetting about the restriction on visitors. Of course the door was locked and a warning sign was on the door. I have often thought about the residents of those places who have not seen close friends or even relatives for months now. That would be hard for me, everyone needs a friend.
Even if I don’t see anyone, I enjoy friends every day. I have a couple pals I see every morning. Libby really likes me and waits on the sidewalk until I stoop to pet her and tell her she is a nice dog despite the fact she has never made me a nickel. Libby also has a friend named Ingrid who plays with her most of the time unless I pet Libby too much, and then Ingrid tries to kill her. Despite being friends Ingrid has a jealousy issue like many people.
There may be a half-dozen horses just outside the yard fence. They are all gentle but Hobo, a two-year-old I broke this spring, will step right over to say hello so I can stroke his neck, and will stand there as long as I pay attention to him. He and Long Branch, another two-year-old, are best friends and are always together, so I always think it is nice when he goes out of his way to show me some affection.
I have noticed many horses that have a best-friend. These horses, especially work teams, are almost always seen together. I hate to see a single horse in a pasture or corral. They may get a lot of attention from a person, but I think they should have some kind of friend.
Dogs are one animal that don’t need another dog to socialize with. I think they really don’t realize they are dogs. A human is all the pal they need and get along fine even if they live in the poorest shack on the block.
I am not a cat person and have rarely had a cat I wanted to touch, but I had one cat I remember fondly. She was born a single and, after weaning, was alone in the barn almost all the time.
I had a horse with an injured leg and the vet advised absolute stall rest for a month. AJ hated the isolation. I felt sorry for him and every time I brought feed or water to him, he would try to push his way out of the pen and get away.
The only friend he had was the lonely kitten and eventually they became best friends. I don’t know what they had to talk about, but they remained friends even after the gelding recovered and was turned outside to graze in a small pasture.
Many times as I came home late at night and my headlights shone out in the pasture, I saw the tiny glow of the kitten’s eye right along side of the horse’s eye as he grazed.
It always made me smile. Everyone needs a good friend.