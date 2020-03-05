A flat tire is aggravating anywhere but on I-94 20 miles west of Fargo it is really aggravating. Things were going great and I was heading home at 75 miles an hour, confident I’d be home in daylight when my pickup shuddered violently with a blown tire.
The only tools I had with me were the kind invented by a sadistic GM engineer; you know the flimsy tire wrench, a jack made for a child’s tricycle, and a collection of rods when connected are supposed to let the spare tire down. It was cold, very windy, and the truck traffic was heavy. I made a feeble attempt to get the spare tire down then thought to myself, “I have AAA insurance, I’ll call for help.” I have never used that insurance, but had an image in my mind of a professional mechanic in starched white coveralls that would soon come to my aid.
They told me I could expect help in 30 minutes. I waited patiently for 30 minutes when they called back and said it would be at least 90 more minutes before I could expect help. I decided I’d better help myself and went back to work. I got the rods together and tried to crank the tire down but couldn’t get it to work.
Semis roaring by, six feet away at 75 miles an hour were blowing my cap off my head and made my pickup rock in the wind. It was unnerving and I was making little progress until a pickup screeched to a stop right in front of my rig and backed up briskly.
A short stout fellow who was dressed like someone who does dirty work like I do, jumped out of the cab and scrambled into the back of his pickup box. He immediately started throwing out tools and handed me a good floor jack.
It was so windy and the traffic so heavy I couldn’t hear much of what he had to say but he immediately went to work and crawled under the back of my pickup. He had a tummy like Santa Claus which forced his pants to hang pretty low. Every time he raised his arms his sweatshirt rose closer to his chin and his pants headed closer to his heels. There was soon a terrific amount of raw hide showing. Shamefully, I fumbled for my cell phone thinking, “I’ve got to take a picture of this!” but not wanting to embarrass him I put it away quickly.
He was no kid, probably close to my age, but he was no stranger to work. He had a tire wrench much better than the one I had and his floor jack lifted my pickup in fine shape. The two of us old duffers soon had the spare tire on and I was ready to go.
“Where did you come from?” I asked him. “Jamestown,” he replied.
“Do you mean AAA sent you 80 miles to help me?” I said in disbelief.
“I don’t know anything about AAA,” he said, “I just saw you needed help; North Dakotans have to help each other,” he explained.
I immediately saw him in a new light. He looked like a fit athlete and my new best friend. I fished out my billfold and found so little in it I was ashamed to offer what I had.
“Forget it,” he said. “Just glad I could lend a hand.”
I watched him drive away and felt really warm inside and thought to myself, “I’m sure glad I live in North Dakota.”