Discussin’ dogs
I have a pair
With dreamy eyes
And silky hair.
They’re not the kind
To just pretend
That I’m their very
Closest friend.
They’re glad to see me
Every morn
If I’m not home
They look forlorn.
As anyone
Can plainly see
Great company.
But I’ll admit
They make me sore
I really wanted
Something more.
I’ve dreamed of cowdogs
Who yearn to please
And round up cows
Or calves with ease.
That do the jobs
That poor dogs hate
Like guard the garden
Or watch a gate.
That keep us safe
From angry critters
One who’s neat
And never litters.
I’d like a dog
Who sounds alarm
When folks drive in
That could cause harm.
That won’t rip garbage
Into shreds
And won’t dig holes
In flower beds.
A dog should never
Make a peep
When coyotes howl
And I need sleep.
A dog need not
Be extra bright
But wish that mine
Did something right.