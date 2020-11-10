We recently had to say goodbye to a good friend, Rodney Nelson, who passed away at the age of 71 on the morning of Oct. 28 after a short battle with cancer.
Rodney was, and will always be, considered part of the Farm & Ranch Guide family. For over 25 years he wrote his bi-weekly column “Up Sims Creek” for our publication – 658 columns actually.
He never missed a single one. His column would usually be sent in on its own, no message in the e-mail, except for the occasional “was a poor attempt.”
His writing, showcasing his discrete wit and humor, was enjoyed by many. Readers at farm shows would proudly admit to us that his column was the first thing they looked for when they opened Farm & Ranch Guide every two weeks, which was no surprise to us. “We love Rodney,” they would say.
Rodney was an entertainer. He enjoyed attending cowboy poetry gatherings, which he wrote about a couple times a year. His passion for the country/cowboy lifestyle was evident – he lived it. He often wrote about visiting old neighbors and how they’d talk for hours. Our readers loved hearing their stories and tales of homesteaders and The Old West.
He took great pride in simple things like Almont’s Labor Day Parade, their local Sims church’s annual Lutefisk Supper and their annual Christmas gathering. He loved when small towns would pitch together to fix up old churches and other old buildings – anything that preserved the country life.
Rodney had a gift, the ability to make people smile. There may be no greater gift than that. He was a true ranch and rodeo cowboy, and his poetry and story-telling was a talent that took him to amazing places, including to the set of the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Teri, Sims, N.D.; daughter, Annika Plummer, Dickinson, N.D.; son, Lafe (Sara) Nelson, and their children, Haakon, Sigurd, and Tollef; sisters, Genevieve (John) Skogberg, Belle Fourche, S.D., and Julie (Chuck) Cannon, Rochester, Minn.; brother, Orrin (Donna) Nelson, Towner, N.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
Rodney brought so much joy to so many people over the years, and the world was certainly better for having him in it.
Sims Creek will never be the same, but there are sure to be some great conversations around the campfire in heaven.
Here, in its entirety, is the official obituary for Rodney Nelson:
A private family funeral, due to covid restrictions, will be held for Rodney Nelson, 71, of Sims, N.D. Burial will be at the Sims Cemetery.
Rodney passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, N.D., after a short battle with Stage IV liver cancer.
Rodney Rolf Nelson was born on May 17, 1949, to Farrel and Martha Nelson. He grew up on the family ranch in Towner, N.D. He attended North Dakota State University. Rodney married Teri Olson on Aug. 25, 1980. They raised two kids, Annika and Lafe, on the ranch at Sims, N.D. Rodney was a rancher, brand inspector, cowboy poet, and rodeo competitor. He loved his grandsons, Haakon, Sigurd, and Tollef.
He is survived by his wife, Teri, Sims, N.D; daughter, Annika Plummer, Dickinson, N.D.; son, Lafe (Sara) Nelson, and their children, Haakon, Sigurd, and Tollef; sisters, Genevieve (John) Skogberg, Belle Fourche, S.D., and Julie (Chuck) Cannon, Rochester, Minn.; brother, Orrin (Donna) Nelson, Towner, N.D.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tyler Plummer.
In lieu of flowers, condolence cards to Rodney’s family can be sent to 4905 44th St., Almont, ND 58520.
Rest in peace, Rodney.