I like to eat like most people do, I am not especially fussy about what I eat. I do like almost anything you can slather with butter. I avoid very few foods, but abstain from tuna and any type of diet food. I try to stay fairly slim so I will not willfully eat any kind of low-calorie food. My motto is “eat fat, and don’t get hungry.”
I grew up on North Dakota cuisine. I guess Mom cooked mostly beef, pork, or chicken. Dad wasn’t a fisherman so we rarely ate fish. My mom was an excellent venison cook, but my neighbor Marlys was much better at preparing tasty grouse.
As a kid I never thought about eating shrimp, oysters, or clams. I rarely ate duck so never got used to the taste.
Lamb or mutton was never eaten at Mom’s table.
I suppose I have known hundreds of people who raise sheep but many of them have admitted to me that they have never tasted lamb.
As much as I enjoy food and have been fed by many excellent cooks I only remember a few really memorable meals. I did have a couple really excellent seafood meals in California restaurants that I remember fondly, but one of the greatest meals I ever had was in a tiny bar/cafe in Morristown, S.D., where I ate the tastiest steak I ever enjoyed. I think of that meal often. I am not sure why it was so good, but it was fantastic.
I was well over 20 before I ever tasted mutton. We had an elderly neighbor lady who raised sheep and hired me to help clean her barns in the spring. I would have gladly done that for nothing, but Selma was a very independent person and insisted on paying me for the help.
Selma, of course, insisted on feeding me a noon meal. I am sure she lived on a limited income and since she raised sheep, she ate what she raised. Lambs were worth money so she ate open ewes, or mutton.
She was generous with portions and seemed to always serve mutton stew. I thought mutton tasted mostly like rank mule deer. I ate it only to not offend Selma. It had to be eaten carefully. Eat it too slow and Selma would think you didn’t like it. Eat it too fast and she would insist you have more.
I rarely see lamb on North Dakota restaurant menus so I must have been out-of-state when I finally tried it. My experiences were mostly good, of course sometimes it was better than others.
I once stopped to visit a friend who raised sheep. He was working out by the barn and his very young brother Eric was trying to skin a dead ewe. Eric thought he could maybe sell the hide and make some money. He was having some trouble so I stepped in to help. I think it is true that sheep turn green several days before they die and this old ewe was plenty gamy. It was not pleasant but we soon had the hide off.
As it was about noon, I was invited in for dinner. Of all things to eat, they served lamb. I had scrubbed my hands until they hurt, but every time I raised my fork to my mouth I could smell that dead ewe. I was ashamed but admitted I could not eat lamb that day.
Last winter in Elko, Nev., at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering I got in a line for lunch. Lots of typical things to eat like pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, etc., but what caught my eye was a pot of lamb stew. With some trepidation, I said “I’ll try the lamb stew.”
I sat down and carefully took a tiny bite of the stew. It was amazing and I realized I had probably never tasted anything so delicious. I ate it all in tiny bites trying to make it last as long as possible.
I will look forward to trying lamb again some time, but will likely pass on mutton.