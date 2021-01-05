Balance the estate equally to avoid family discord

Dear Michael: We were reading your last article about how to go about preserving, not just our land, but some of our savings, as well. We have five children – not farming – and we’d like to make certain they all are treated exactly equally at the time of our death. Any money we have borrowed to any of our children will not become part of the estate as no notes have been signed. How do we make certain this is how things will go? – Don’t Want Any Fighting.

Dear Don’t Want Any Fighting: Isn’t that what every parent would want to know, before they die – that they have set up a plan where the children won’t fight with one another?

I always tell my clients two things. One, estate planning should lead to a plan where all of the children are already on board with it prior to your deaths. Two, I’m not here to make you rich – like a financial planner. I’m here to make certain that what you’ve worked for your whole life – if you don’t need it before you die – goes to your children.

One thing many clients do is set up an equalization account. It’s very important to not make your children partners in the ownership of anything upon your death. The nastiest, meanest fights within families come from trying to divide up jointly held assets upon the death of the parents.

Solution – always give separate assets to each child. If this is land, give them separate plots of land. If one of them later wants to sell, or borrow against or set up a hobby farm, they don’t have to get permission from four other people. If you give them the land jointly, you are guaranteeing a family fight sooner or later.