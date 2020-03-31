Dear Michael: We had a lot of our money in the stock market that was earmarked to go to our non-farming heirs. Do you think this current catastrophe is going to continue to affect the market? It’s already dropped the price of beef by 20 percent because no one is there to process it. Where do you think this is all headed? – Virused Out
Dear Virused Out: I’ve spent most of the morning reading emails from people I do business with that are closing up their doors until the pandemic has passed. I’m still here but I’m a one-man business these days. However, almost all of my clients are not coming in either as they stare transfixed at this thing occurring.
The stock market has nowhere to go but down as more and more businesses shutter their windows to ride this thing out. Now it’s possible this may be around for a year or longer. What that will do to the economy is anyone’s guess – except it won’t be good.
In addition, almost a trillion more dollars has been added to the national debt already. The U.S. was spending over this per year since 2016 raising our national debt from $18 trillion to almost $24 trillion. If all of the aid packages pass that Congress is referring to, that might add another $2 trillion.
Eventually, there’s going to come a time when someone will ask “Was there a warning bell and we didn’t hear it in time?” At that point, a lot of elected officials are going to have to answer to the responses we made.
As our national debt soars, so too will the possibility of rising taxes in the future. It’s either that or a loss of programs in our country – or it could be both. We might see a return of estate taxes sooner than 2026 when the current tax law is scheduled to run out.
Insurance is going to be more and more an issue in the United States as insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid get overwhelmed with costs for treating this virus.
Just being able to get any type of insurance in the future – near future – is going to be almost completely impossible. Every company is going to require a virus test done and there aren’t enough kits in the country to be able to apply this to every health, life and long-term care policy application.
Companies that depend on the market as a large part of their returns will need to increase premiums in the future to make up for lost investment income. This could include banking, insurance companies, finance companies, etc. – all companies who depend on investment income to even their balance sheets.
Is it as bad as 2008 during the housing crisis?
The short answer is “not yet,” but we’ll have to see how the chips fall in the future and just how much of our national economy can survive the coming shutdowns, paying for up to three months of sick leave and vacation time.
Not many companies can afford this if it all happens at the same time to their entire work force. Congress can pass federal laws mandating this, but no company – no matter how large – can pay for these benefits at a time when they are also losing their investment income in the market.
There’s been a lot of talk about help for small businesses – in the name of government low interest loans. That’s great if you can see a cash flow in the future but if you’re a small business – mom and pop – those businesses won’t be around to pay back loans.
Outside of that, life as we know it today will be far different in one month, two months, etc., until someone can get a handle on this thing. The Chinese are claiming it’s slowing down there, so perhaps we’ll all be surprised this summer when it goes away with the heat.