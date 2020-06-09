Dear Michael: We have been told over the years that our life estate is a safe way to protect our property in the event we need long-term care and have insufficient funds to pay for it. Now, you are saying if we do this post 2005, our life estate is now subject to a lifetime “valuation” and would count against us just like our savings, life insurance or any other assets we might have. Are we back to trusts? What shall we do now? – Huge Change In Planning.
Dear Huge Change In Planning: It is most certainly a huge change – one that few estate planners or even estate planning attorneys are aware of – although the Federal law changed in 2006. This is why people who think they’ve gotten this all done don’t have it all done! This law hasn’t really been enforced at its inception in 2006 – which kind of makes me wonder if Medicaid wasn’t just sitting back and letting all the nets fill up with fish for the past 14 years. If so, the nets are full now!
Let’s look at some ideas on how to deal with this new issue. Let’s start with those of you who set up a life estate since 2006.
One thing the law states is that a particular long-term care insurance you might have, called a ND Partnership plan, will be very useful.
If you become eligible for Medicaid and you have a life estate, and let’s say you are 84 years old at the time. You have property valued at $1 million. The chart at 84 says your life estate value is 36.998 percent of the FMV of your land. Medicaid says you need to spend down $369,998 in long-term care expenses or you are ineligible for Medicaid for 26.42 months (if you divide this figure by the average cost of care in North Dakota – around $14,000).
However, if you have long-term care insurance that meets the North Dakota Partnership plan parameters and a policy that’s been in force since 2007, the amount you are insured for is deducted from the life estate valuation.
A ND Partnership LTC plan must have at least a 3 percent compounding inflation if you are 60 or younger. If you were 61-75 when you purchased the policy, you may use either simple or compound inflation. If you purchased it at age 75 plus, no inflation is necessary. You will know if you have a Partnership Plan if you’re able to deduct a portion of your premium from your taxes.
Compound inflation is more expensive than no simple inflation to buy. Simple is merely a percentage (between 3-5 percent) of the base amount insured for is added each year.
Back to the example: First Medicaid does the above calculation on your life estate – in this example coming up to $369,998. Whatever you are covered for under your long-term care policy, at that time, will be deducted from this spend down requirement.
For example, if you had a five-year policy with $283 per day, it would be $283 x 365 x 5 = $516,000 – more than enough to cover your $369,998. You would qualify for Medicaid for any shortages during the five-year period of time plus any costs beyond then. If your benefits are less, then you might be in trouble.
Option B would be to move both your life estate and the children’s residual interest to an irrevocable trust. You would have to have an attorney rejoin these two parts back into single ownership of the policy – as you had it before the life estate. You must have someone else be your trustee, you can only receive income from this trust, you can have no say over the property during your lifetime and you cannot make any changes to the dispensation of the property at your death.
What common mistakes can you make allowing Medicaid to pierce your irrevocable trust? Let’s say you’ve named one of your children to be your trustee. Your garage needs painting. You call up your child and say “Hey, the garage needs paint” and the child (trustee) gets someone to paint your garage. Guess what? You’ve just directed your trustee to do something and your trustee, in doing so, has invalidated your trust.
First of all, the life estate interest has to be in the trust for a minimum of five years. Second, the trust and trustee management will be gone over with a fine-tooth comb when it comes to qualifying. If you have one of your children be the trustee, it’s very likely they are going to slip sooner or later. Children want to listen to Dad and Mom but if they do, as a trustee, your trust is invalidated.
We’ll talk about LLCs next issue. In the meantime, if you have a life estate set up since 2006, call me at 1-800-373-4078 for a free consultation.