End of 2020 estate and tax planning ideas

Dear Michael: We read your last article on the possible new farm estate taxes coming our way. We are also concerned about our farm LLC and how we will be taxed on this now. It seems like we just got everything our CPA told us to do to and now it will be for naught. Can we just go back the way we were? Or do we have to go through a big change all over again? – Back and Forth.

Dear Back and Forth: It’s human nature to jump at some of these changes in taxation legislation when they happen, but you have to think long-term about how all these things are going to affect you.

First of all, before anything can change – unless it’s by executive order or privilege or however the last two presidents have learned to circumvent Congress – a lot will depend on whether or not President-Elect Biden has a majority in both the House and the Senate. The good news is he does not have a majority at this time until Jan. 14 when they have a special election run-off in Georgia. The bad news is that Joe Biden won both of these precincts in the general election – so one tends to think it’s very possible he’ll have a majority.

If he does change the tax laws, the first thing he said he would do is to reduce the current corporate tax rate from 20 percent back to 39.8 percent – or what it was prior to President Trump’s executive order. Limited Liability Companies and C-Corps will all be subject to this higher tax rate.

Most CPA’s are advising their clients who have a build-up of grain or grain contracts to get it sold and paid for by year’s end because they have no idea what the tax rates will be in 2021. This might be true of other corporate dispensations of land, sales of land, etc., to move low basis or any other accounts receivable to take advantage of the current 20 percent tax rate.