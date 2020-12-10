End of 2020 estate and tax planning ideas

Dear Michael: We read your last article on the possible new farm estate taxes coming our way. We are also concerned about our farm LLC and how we will be taxed on this now. It seems like we just got everything our CPA told us to do to and now it will be for naught. Can we just go back the way we were? Or do we have to go through a big change all over again? – Back and Forth.
Dear Back and Forth: It’s human nature to jump at some of these changes in taxation legislation when they happen, but you have to think long-term about how all these things are going to affect you.
First of all, before anything can change – unless it’s by executive order or privilege or however the last two presidents have learned to circumvent Congress – a lot will depend on whether or not President-Elect Biden has a majority in both the House and the Senate. The good news is he does not have a majority at this time until Jan. 14 when they have a special election run-off in Georgia. The bad news is that Joe Biden won both of these precincts in the general election – so one tends to think it’s very possible he’ll have a majority.
If he does change the tax laws, the first thing he said he would do is to reduce the current corporate tax rate from 20 percent back to 39.8 percent – or what it was prior to President Trump’s executive order. Limited Liability Companies and C-Corps will all be subject to this higher tax rate.
Most CPA’s are advising their clients who have a build-up of grain or grain contracts to get it sold and paid for by year’s end because they have no idea what the tax rates will be in 2021. This might be true of other corporate dispensations of land, sales of land, etc., to move low basis or any other accounts receivable to take advantage of the current 20 percent tax rate.
In February of this year, President Trump signed another executive order stating that any gifts given during the time period where he changed the estate taxes to $11 million per person and $22 million dollars per couple would not be subject to any Claw-Back provisions by IRS.
What does this mean? If you made a gift in excess of, say, $9 million – far exceeding the current annual gift allowance ($15,000) – and if the law changed in the future to a smaller estate tax allowance, say, $5 million and gift taxes that weren’t there in 2020 are now present in 2021, the IRS would then be able to Claw-Back the gift taxes you would have paid under the new law.
Believe it or not, this Claw-Back provision has been there a long, long time and has hindered many people from making large gifts of what the estate tax credit was at the time of the gift, but the IRS could go after it if the law changed to a lower estate tax credit in the future. This is one portion of current estate tax law that no one knows how it will be handled in 2021 as another executive order may come through reinstating these Claw-Back provisions.
All we really know for now is that if both the Senate and the House have a Democratic majority, then there are going to be big changes.
What things should you do before year’s end and the end of the current tax laws? Sit down with a great CPA – one who knows the estate tax laws inside and out – as well as a great attorney to advise you if you’re considering making any large gifts prior to end of 2020.
The rest of us will wait until Jan. 15 to see what the run-off in Georgia does and what to look for in the future. I can tell you farm and business estate planning has just come back into vogue because everyone, not just farmers and ranchers, will have to be on their planning toes to stay ahead of what’s coming in 2021.
Michael Baron provides estate planning guidance at Great Plains Diversified Services in Bismarck, North Dakota. Email him at KeeptheFamilyFarm@gmail.com.
