Dear Michael: We have a life estate set up in 2012. Based on your previous articles, we didn’t accomplish much. We are still in our 60s and are wondering where we turn to now to protect our farm from long-term care costs? You said the life estate may still be the way to go. Can you explain what you meant by that statement? – Life Estate Owner.
Dear Life Estate Owner: Even though you are in your 60s, you have preserved a percentage of the land by setting this up. This is still better than the alternative of not having done anything.
At this point, you have protected approximately 33 percent of the value of your land in the event you need long-term care and don’t have other assets to pay for it other than your land. Each year you stay out of this situation, a larger percentage is on the side that cannot be attached (the residual deed) grows larger and the value of your life estate diminishes.
However, by the time you reach age 77, you’ll only have moved from 33 percent protected to 50 percent protected. Still a significant loss of property should you need care without having assets.
Many people come to me and ask “How much do you think long-term care costs will be in the future” and my answer is “Right now, close to $300,000 for an average stay. In 10 years, that number will be closer to $500,000 and if you’re 20 years away, that number might be close to $750,000.”
If you have a life estate done after 2016, it’s likely your estate will have to bear the costs of care. A majority of long-term care insurances do not cover $300,000.
Let’s start thinking about long-term care the way we used to worry about estate taxes. During the ’80s and ’90s, 90 percent of the people who came to see me were motivated by estate taxes. However, less than five percent of those people were ever going to have estate taxes. But because it was a “death tax,” everyone wanted to do what they could to avoid it.
Think of long-term care as a “life tax” that occurs when you live too long and your body gets sick and ceases to function properly. We will all be there someday – it’s just a question of how long we’ll last.
You wouldn’t dream of going through this age without Medicare and a Medicare supplement, yet very few people carry enough “health” insurance to cover the costs of health care. Yet, almost 44 percent of the people living today will need care not covered by Medicare or Medicare supplements.
Much like estate taxes, when they were an issue, and could be again in the near future, long-term care costs should be dealt with an even greater sense of urgency, as it will affect eight times as many farmers and ranchers.
For those people who cannot get long-term care insurance – which no one can over the age of 70 right now (all insurance carriers have stopped issuing policies for anyone over age 70 due to COVID-19), perhaps it’s time to start thinking about other options.
My suggestion would be a) take the value of your land and multiply it by the life estate rate at age 84 or 85. If you can’t get long-term care insurance, then it’s time to get something to cover the debts you’re going to incur on your land paying for your care.
Normally, this number is right around $500,000 for smaller estates. If you were facing a 40 percent chance of having to pay $500,000 in taxes, one of your options would be buying enough life insurance to cover this debt upon your property. If your children own and pay for the policy (same as we did with estate taxes) then the policy cannot be attached by Medicaid for your care costs.
You then nominate a power of attorney with one of your children who – knowing s/he has the life insurance to back them up – can go ahead and make loans against the property. The banker will go along with this as long as your properly covered. It’s up to your POA to manage your costs of care and balance this against income and, if shortages occur, borrow money against the land to meet the costs. Upon your death, the life insurance pays off any debts incurred – same as we did with estate taxes.
