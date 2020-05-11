Dear Michael: We set up a life estate in 2011. Would we be affected by the change of Medicaid eligibility requirements as it’s been done longer than five years ago? We were told at the time it was sufficient. After reading your column last issue, we’re not so sure. Is there something else we should know? – Five Years Waiting.
Dear Five-Year Waiting: Unfortunately, this law was passed by the Federal Government under the Deficit Reduction Act of 2005 and signed into law in 2006 by then President George Bush. Any changes made after that time would be subject to the new law.
How does it work? On this page is a table of Life Estate Interest and Remainder Interest tables used by Medicaid should you apply for long-term care and/or don’t have sufficient liquid assets to pay for your care.
Let’s take an example and see what happens. Let’s say at age 84 you need to apply for Medicaid because you have insufficient income and liquid assets to pay for your care. The table shows us that your Life Estate interest is 36.998% while the Remainder Interest is 63.002%. As you can see, the value of your life estate interest gets lower and lower as does your life expectancy.
Now you talk to Medicaid about having them pay for your long-term care. Medicaid will multiply the 36.998% against the Market Value of your farm. Looking at County Averages, they determine the Market Value of your farm is $1 million. Your life estate value is then $369,980.
To determine when you would be eligible for Medicaid to pay for your long-term care, Medicaid then divides this $369,980 by the average cost of care in North Dakota. The “average” cost of care for someone in North Dakota with a private room has now risen to $12,361/month or $148,332 or 29.93 months of ineligibility for Medicaid. In essence, until you “spend down” the $369,980, Medicaid won’t pay your bill.
In some cases, where your costs of care are higher, this “spend down” could occur much quicker. In other cases, where your costs of care are lower, it could take longer to qualify for Medicaid. If you die before you’ve spent that much, then that’s the end of the spending, but your family paid for your costs of care throughout.
Medicaid has a couple “buts” included in the law. One, if two doctors deem you have a lifespan less than what is on the Life Estate Interest table (which goes to 109), then the time left estimated by the doctors would move you up the scale. If two doctors certify they think you’ll die in two years, then use the 107 Life Estate Interest. Bad news is if two doctors certify this, it’s likely going to happen.
The biggest “but” in the whole thing is this. The U.S. and state governments have been trying to get people to buy long-term care insurance: Tax credits from the state, deductible on your Federal income tax returns. Nobody’s been listening because they thought they had other outs. You don’t any longer!
Under the law, it states they will do the calculation for Medicaid benefits – for example the $369,980 for the 84-year-old – and they will subtract any long-term care benefits you have in force at the time of the application. If you happen to have a policy that has lifetime benefits of $350,000, you’ve just reduced your “ineligibility” amount to $19,980 or about 60 days.
There are certain specifications for this long-term care insurance and a few different ideas about how to handle this situation if you can’t qualify for long-term care.
Stay safe – stay away from people – wash your hands and, most importantly, do NOT inject yourself or drink bleach.