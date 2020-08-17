Dear Michael: My father has a life estate that was established in 2008. The value of the property is just over $2 million. He’s been in care for the past eight years after a debilitating injury. We tried to keep him at home but found that it was more economical for us to put him into assisted living than having one or two of us around constantly to make certain he didn’t fall. Of course, you can’t work if you’re tied to the house for care.
As he got older, they couldn’t care for him at assisted living any longer and now he’s in a long-term facility. After his injury, we thought he would be gone within six months, but here we are eight years later. What planning should we be doing? We have about another two to three years of assets, he is 88 years old, and costs are over $100,000. – We Never Thought This Would Happen.
Dear We Never Thought: If there is anything 2020 has taught us, it is that what we never thought could happen can happen.
We, as Americans, like to put things behind us in some way shape or form. We lost the World Trade Centers and we went to war. We put it behind us. We hit the housing crisis in 2008. That nearly bankrupted all the banks. We bailed out who needed it and got back to normal.
Then we had a pandemic hit in 2020. So far it’s cost us $4.2 trillion and counting – more than the other two crises combined. It could be double that by the time we come up with an answer to stopping this virus. Maybe it’s just going to be this simple: There will be three groups of people – those who got the virus and survived, those who got it and didn’t, and those who were able to avoid the virus until they died of other causes. In other words, maybe there is no stopping this virus.
Why do I bring this up? Because Medicaid and Medicare (and Social Security) are government run programs. All of these programs are funded by tax revenues. What happens when tax revenues fall by 25 percent nationwide?
Part of the consequences of all of this spending means someday it has to be paid back to a point where we don’t, and, as a country, we default on our world debt. One way to combat this is to devalue the money in the country. If we do, $100 bills will be used to buy a soft drink at your local mart.
Regarding your father’s situation, you need to sit down and have a heart to heart with someone who understands your entire situation. There is going to be a cost to you, as owner of the residuary deed, if your father runs out of money.
At age 88, the life estate interest would be valued at around $600,000. This amount would be divided by the average cost of care in North Dakota, or around $140,000. This would make him ineligible for Medicaid for 41 months.
Your game plan is going to include a lot of different elements. When will he become eligible for Medicaid – or when does his money run out? If you have another two years, then his life estate value drops to $500,000 and his ineligibility will drop to 34 months. That would be five years from now. Will he survive five years?
Last, but not least, is this. You don’t have to pony up $500,000 the day he becomes eligible for Medicaid. You know you’ll have to pay for at least 34 months. Maybe his costs of care will be less? Maybe between land rents and Social Security – income he’s already receiving – will defray these costs even lower.
If he qualifies for a Veteran’s Home – being 88 he’d been around for the Korean war – look into that to serve out his 34 months. Then he can come back into the home where he is now.
There’s a plan of attack and you just need to see all the numbers. Sitting and waiting for the ball to drop isn’t going to serve you well. Call me if you have any questions at 1-800-373-4078.