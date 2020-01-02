Dear Michael: We have heard of new legislation making it through Congress regarding retirement plans. Can you give us some background information on what’s happening? – Getting Antsy
Dear Getting Antsy: Recently, the House and the Senate passed the SECURE Act – which stands for Setting Every Community Up for REtirement. It was expected to be signed into law by President Trump before the end of the year.
Under this legislation, there are some key changes to retirement plans.
One, small employers can now band together to offer retirement plans for their employees. As employees become a larger part of the farm labor force, more and more farms are going to consider getting together so they can offer a retirement benefit to their employees without each farm having to wade through all the government regulation of providing such benefits. They will be able to offer better options for their employees without worrying about having to change their own retirement options.
It also opens the doors to investors to new types of investments, such as annuities to be used within their retirement plans. Annuities have never been part of any pension plan up until now, but financial advisors are finding the key component of annuities – not being able to outlive your retirement income – is becoming more and more critical.
As good as returns have been, financial advisors are coming to realize that using annuities adds contractual structure to income and return that can’t be offered by other investment vehicles.
SECURE also offers opportunities for part-time long-term help to participate in retirement plans offered by their employers.
This all comes at a time when studies by Northwestern Mutual show that 22 percent of all people have less than five thousand dollars upon retirement. Annuities have never been a part of retirement plans before for two reasons.
One, annuities have the singularity of you not paying income taxes on your earnings on your funds until you begin taking out. Most retirement plans already offer this tax-advantaged approach so it was deemed redundant in that respect.
However, as times have changed and annuities have changed, people can now invest in these and not only guarantee a minimum value in the future, but also guarantee a lifetime income when they reach retirement age.
As our country’s life spans have increased over the past 30 years by 10 years or so – almost doubling the amount of time people were living past retirement – a lot of stress has been put on traditional retirement plans. They have struggled to continue to make payments to the retirees much longer than was ever projected. These unexpected drains due to longevity leaves less and less available to next generation’s retirees to look forward to.
This is why another core value of annuities has come to the forefront – the inability to outlive the income from the asset.
Once a person takes a ‘lifetime annuitization’ from an annuity, this income is guaranteed if you live 10, 20, 30 or 40 years past your retirement age. It is the only investment that is guaranteed to last until death. Hence, the House and Senate’s inclusion of annuities in the new SECURE legislation.
Your own personal investment advisor may or may not recommend annuities to you as, unlike other mutual funds, they do not receive an annual management fee. Annual fees are a large part of the income for most advisors.
However, more and more of them are recognizing the security of annuities. With the inclusion of annuities in the SECURE legislation, more of them will likely suggest using annuities to secure their client’s income for life.