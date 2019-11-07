Now for some good news – we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief. For years we have been told that red meat consumption will increase the risk of having such things as a heart attack or stroke. However, early in October a cardiologist at the prestigious Mayo Clinic, Dr. Stephen Kopecky, said a new study suggests that meat may not be so bad after all.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone since we have heard this warnings in the past about other foods such as butter and eggs, only to have the precautions back-pedaled a few years later.
There was a time when butter was considered food enemy number one. This animal produced fat was thought to be unhealthy for your heart and margarine was developed as a substitute for butter. But that has changed, and several nutritionists say the role has been reversed. Butter is made up of saturated fats while margarine contains trans fats. Trans fats raise LDL (bad cholesterol) significantly, while lowering the HDL (good cholesterol). Butter has the opposite impact, raising the HDL and lowering the LDL.
Remember the concern some had with eating eggs? They would plug up the arteries and veins with cholesterol, and again, cause heart disease. But after some research, the opinions have changed and now some dietitians are calling eggs the most nutritious foods on the planet. Yes, eggs do contain cholesterol, but the cholesterol from eggs actually helps our bodies work less hard, since cholesterol is a vital component of our body and has to be manufactured if our diet is deficient in supplying it.
But back to the red meat – Dr. Kopecky stresses the need for moderation when consuming red meat and that can be said about any and everything we eat. This isn’t encouragement for a person to go out and eat two pounds of beef steak every day, or two dozen eggs, or a pound of butter. The nutritionists who are so eager to spread the news of a potential danger in certain foods should realize that most have common sense in our food consumption and practice moderation.
Even a simple, yet critical element, such as water, when over-consumed can cause death. This is known by several names – water poisoning, hyperhydration or water toxemia – and there are cases where this actually happened. The prevention for this would have been the same – moderation.
Rather than subjecting your diet to radical swings in order comply with the latest food news on the Internet or TV shows, select a balanced diet that contains things from all of the food groups, and just as important, practice moderation in your consumption of food. Butter, eggs and now red meat – all prove the fad food practices eventually are disproven by solid research and common sense.
Bon appetite!!