It might be a good idea to recline in your chair one evening this winter and reflect on the many changes that have taken place over the last 20 years. Auto-steer equipment using GPS, drones and stacked seed varieties are just three of a multitude of advancements that have taken place throughout the farming industry.
But keep your eye on a small farm plot south of Horace, N.D., over the next few years for some rapid changes – changes that could mean driverless tractors by 2025 and a host of other advancements in agriculture, according to some associated with this revolutionary project known as the Grand Farm.
News on the project was first revealed to the public back in April when a group of dignitaries, including Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue, gathered at the undeveloped 40-acre site just east of Interstate 29 by Horace to dedicate the Grand Farm project. This venture is being developed by a Fargo-based non-profit tech firm, Emerging Prairie.
The plan took a giant leap forward in mid-October when Microsoft pledged a $1.5 million, three-year investment in the project, as well as additional technology and experts to help develop the Grand Farm. This funding will further the goals of the project, which is to capitalize on the region’s potential in the agriculture and technology industries. The end goal, according to the Grand Farm website, will be to create the farm of the future – that will impact the world by developing new opportunities and accelerating change.
It is designed to inspire collaboration among businesses, organizations and entrepreneurs to develop the future farm that will solve issues critical to family farms worldwide, such as labor shortages and rising operational costs.
In September, the first building known as “The Shed” was installed on the Grand Farm. This 20-by-40-foot Mini Mobile Office houses the project concepts and the farm’s operational plans. The Grand Farm’s website touched on five areas of work – Ecosystem, Innovation, Makerspace, Accelerated Learning and Policy, and Government.
A more detailed description for each of these areas is available on grandfarm.com for those wishing for more information.
The really big news to come out of the Grand Farm is the fact that many individuals, companies and organizations are willing to invest time, talents and funds to push agriculture into the next frontier and that plans call for it to be adopted on a worldwide basis. Agriculture has a big challenge ahead of it – feeding and clothing a world population of 9 billion by the year 2050. However, projects such as the Grand Farm will make this task attainable.
Those associated with agriculture can take pride that such a project was conceived in this region and hopefully the idea will grow and lead to other similar developments across the nation and the world.
Agriculture is indeed an exciting and rapidly advancing industry and we give a tip or our hat to those involved in the startup of the Grand Farm!