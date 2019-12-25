In a 1992 episode of the TV show, “Roseanne,” son D.J. is one of two final contestants in the school spelling bee. Dan and Roseanne Connor are really cheering D.J. on, when a guy in the crowd says, “It’s just a spelling bee.”
Roseanne retorts, “Maybe to you, pal, but it’s all we’ve got.”
D.J. wins, and that small victory gives the Connors the “boost” they need to carry on.
Sometimes, this is what life is like.
The big things don’t go as we’ve planned, and that’s especially true in farming and ranching. You can have a Ph.D. in agronomy or animal science plus 30 years of farming experience and still things go wrong.
That’s when we need to find our “D.J. spelling bee champion.”
We can cheer when a baby learns to sit up, crawl and walk. We can revel in beautiful sunsets. We can look at cute and funny pictures of puppies and kittens. We can join a bowling team, usher at church, or take a community education class.
This is just a start of the small victories each of us can have.
Of course, there is a reality for some that 2019 might be the last year to operate a farm.
None of us will farm or ranch forever – but no matter what, we can always care mightily for farmland and animals. It’s as easy as picking up trash that’s blowing around outside. There’s no need to think a negative thought about the person who threw away their trash – it’s not worth your time. Instead, take a moment to enjoy how much nicer a ditch or a field or even a sidewalk looks with the garbage picked up. It’s a small victory. Listen for a moment, and you may hear birds singing.
A poem that seems to fit for 2019 is, “Don’t Quit,” written by John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892). “Don’t Quit” doesn’t mean working yourself to death or losing all of your finances when something doesn’t work. It means “Don’t Quit” on yourself. Find good professionals to help you through this difficult year. Take care of yourself. The sun gets up every morning and so can you!
Don’t Quit
By John Greenleaf Whittier
When things go wrong as they sometimes will,
When the road you’re trudging seems all up hill,
When the funds are low, and the debts are high
And you want to smile, but you have to sigh,
When care is pressing you down a bit,
Rest if you must, but don’t you quit.
Life is strange with its twists and turns
As every one of us sometimes learns
And many a failure comes about
When he might have won had he stuck it out;
Don’t give up though the pace seems slow –
You may succeed with another blow.
Success is failure turned inside out –
The silver tint of the clouds of doubt,
And you never can tell just how close you are,
It may be near when it seems so far;
So stick to the fight when you’re hardest hit –
It’s when things seem worst that you must not quit.