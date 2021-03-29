Urban, rural come together for Aggieville Showdown

A new cattle show in the heart of Manhattan, Kansas is preparing for its inaugural event for a second year in a row.
After being reined in due to COVID constraints last year, a first-ever cattle show called the Aggieville Showdown is moving full steam ahead with a kick-off date of April 17, when there will be a “grand drive” that brings the top judged cattle right down the streets Manhattan, Kansas.
The cattle drive will start at the Riley County Fairgrounds and continue into the Aggieville business district on Moro Street near Kansas State University. The show includes $5,000 in champion cattle prizes judged by livestock specialists, and an added fashion show, as well as performances by recording artist Lucas Maddy.
“I’ve been planning the Aggieville Showdown with a team of friends and colleagues from K-State and Manhattan, incorporating the theme of rural with urban,” said Christian Calliham, Aggieville Showdown General Manager.
Steeped in agriculture, this inaugural event has been approved by the Riley County (Kansas) Health Department and the city of Manhattan for the weekend of April 16-18 with the show taking place on April 17.
“We have been listening to health officials, and we are taking all measures possible for a safe experience for everyone,” Calliham said.
Exhibitors will arrive the afternoon of April 16 to prepare their cattle for the show, which begins at 9 a.m. April 17 at the Riley County Fairgrounds. Participants 8 to 25 years old will compete in the divisions of showmanship, prospect market beef and breeding heifers.
That evening, the grand drive kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with a fashion show on a runway stage on Moro Street. There will be the judging of the selection of champions, the grand champion, and the reserve champion in both the market beef and breeding heifer divisions.
As a previous cattle exhibitor himself, Calliham is excited about bringing exhibitors’ projects to the streets of the Aggieville business district.
“I showed horses and cattle growing up in 4-H. They are what started my whole career choice and passion,” he said.
His show ring experience includes the National Western Stock Show, after participating in the Catch-a-Calf program, the Colorado State Fair, local fairs in Kansas, and the National Western Stock Show.
Interning at the NWSS and at the American Royal, the Kansas Junior Livestock Show, and Northern American Internal Livestock Exposition gave Calliham a solid foundation for working in the western sports industry. Another internship at the Kansas Department of Agriculture while a student at Kansas State University led to Calliham’s current public relations and event planning position with agriculture clients. He is also working with clients in other industries.
“I often promote my personal brand as ‘rural values, urban setting.’ This has described my purpose and personality so well,” said Callaham, who grew up a sixth generation on a family farm in western Kansas. “I spend time in both the rural areas (my home) and urban settings (Kansas City, my other home). I’m friends with such a diverse group of people from both urban and rural backgrounds which puts me in a prime opportunity to try to unite these two areas together.”
The cattle show judges at the Aggieville Showdown include Ashley Judge, who was on the 2014 Oklahoma State University livestock judging team, and Jake Wagner, who was on the 2017 meat judging team at Kansas State University. They will select the top six prospect market beef and breeding heifers to advance to the grand drive in the heart of Aggieville.
Country recording artist Lucas Maddy will play his top hits including a song named Aggieville.
There will be vendors at the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. Vendors will also be set up on Moro Street in Aggieville Saturday, April 17 starting at 6 p.m. One of the vendors is Cydnee Davis, owner of Triple J Boutique, a western fashion boutique, based in Topeka, Kansas, that sells Native American-made jewelry.
“Christian’s team reached out to me several months ago with the idea to add a fashion show and asked me to be a vendor,” Davis said. “I’m really looking forward to the entire event.”
For more information on the Aggieville Showdown, visit www.aggievilleshowdown.com or reach out to Calliham at 785-443-1569 or Christianc@aggievilleshowdown.com.