What’s new in irrigation technology?

Soil moisture probes that are more user-friendly, autonomous pivots and a maintenance-free bearing for pivots are some of the recent technology advances making irrigation easier.
“The industry-exclusive maintenance-free bearing located at the pivot center, is the first of its kind that requires no grease or annual maintenance; saving you time and money,” said Jacob Knipp, marketing manager at Reinke Manufacturing in Deshler, Nebraska.
The bearing is located near the top, around the elbow or where the main water pipe that travels the length of the system bends downward toward the ground at the pivot center, Knipp explained. The patent pending bearing is made with a nonmetallic material, reducing friction created for smooth rotation and uninterrupted movement. It carries a high load capacity and was developed to increase system longevity, durability and reliability.
Another one of Reinke’s latest products is the CropX sensor which compiles and organizes data from several sources into the CropX app.
“Reinke and CropX, two global leaders in agriculture technology, present a sensor which leverages thousands of data points above and below ground – including soil moisture, temperature, weather patterns and more – to maximize the performance of your Reinke irrigation system,” said Knipp.
Field tests have demonstrated a 10% crop-yield enhancement with over 30% water savings, he said. It works with Reinke’s ReinCloud to operate irrigation systems based on CropX’s recommendations for water needs.
Also, Reinke’s Electronic Swing Arm Corner (ESAC) is a patent pending technology on all new swing arm corners to irrigate field corners and help growers expand their irrigated acres. This electronic zone control uses sequential sprinkler zones based on GPS positioning to provide uniform water application.
A Kansas irrigation company is offering moisture probes created to be more user-friendly. While the Aqua Trac probes have been available for four years, now the software platforms have been upgraded so farmers have an easier time tracking the moisture probes.
“We’re using a lot of technology for controlling pivots and wells, and so with the Ag Sense technology, farmers can track and control the Valley pivots with your smartphone or computer, and you don’t have to be on-site,” said Rocke Foster, general manager at Ag Systems Inc. in Larned, Kansas.
Also this year, autonomous pivots capable of making management decisions can assist in deciding when the crop needs water, Foster said. There are cameras to help track crop health, bugs and nutrition. It’s been under development, and Foster said they’re now leasing the autonomous pivots.
“The probe is planted in one spot. The radar is mounted on the pivot and checks the soil moisture, full circle, through this ground-penetrating radar,” Foster said.
While the upgrade can be costly at a price of $2,000 per field, Foster said there’s a way to drop that cost.
“Now, if a farmer has four quarters, presuming those four areas have the same sand or sandy loam soil, you could plant that probe in just one field,” Foster added. That helps the farmer monitor soil type, without having multiple probes, so the cost per acre goes down,” he said.
Soil types and rainfall varies, but Foster recommends thinking of this as water efficiency.
“If you don’t water early on, you still have water left on your water rights for high-moisture crops or cattle needs, or enough water to finish the season,” he said.
Telemetry these days continues to expand and grow to meet farmers’ needs.
“The way farmers are using them today, continues to be amazing, with remote-controlled pivots, and the ICON X – which is a panel that gives ease of operation from their smartphone, computer and also from the panel,” said Jeremiah Johnson, owner-project manager of Central Valley Irrigation Inc., which has three Nebraska locations in Holdrege, Lexington and Kearney. Central Valley Irrigation is a separate company from Valley Irrigation.
The ICON X panel controls the pivot, and it can be controlled remotely in whichever way is easiest for the farmer.
“Sometimes it might be at the panel, other times it might be from the planter, sprayer or combine,” Johnson said.
If your pivot quits for any reason, it will text you almost instantly.
Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.