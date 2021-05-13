 Skip to main content
2021 sunflower research presentations available online

If you were not able to attend this year’s NSA Research Forum you can still learn about the latest sunflower research. Power Point Presentations of all the reports given at the forum can now be found on the NSA website under the “research” tab. Visit sunflowernsa.com to see this year’s presentations. For a historical look, all the presentations dating back to 2008 are available there as well. Researchers from North and South Dakota, Kansas, Colorado, Texas and Iowa presented papers and posters on their work.

