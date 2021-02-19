Abilene FFA gives back to community

FFA Advisor SaRae Roberts and her students have had to overcome many challenges during the first year of her tenure at Abilene High School in Abilene, Kansas. They have overcome them all and are looking forward to a renewed effort in the new year.
“We look forward to hit the ground running,” Roberts said. “All of our first semester contests were online. We hope to do in-person contest the remainder of the school year.”
There are currently 50 members in the Abilene Chapter. They range from ninth to 12th grades. Of these, two – Rylie Volkman and Austin Wuthnow – are working toward their American Degrees.
The Abilene FFA Chapter is one of the oldest in the State of Kansas, Roberts said. They are still going strong. In a pre-district livestock judging expo, two members placed in the top five overall in their competitions.
Senior Evie Schwartz earned first place overall finish in the sheep, hogs and goats judging category. Sophomore Jensen Woodworth earned fourth place overall in beef judging. They will be competing in districts later this year.
Roberts is proud of her students. They show drive and initiative, she said.
“At the beginning of the year, they wanted to show their appreciation for the teachers at the high school,” Roberts said. “They put together goodie bags for each teacher.”
Such activities are possible due to the great support the community gives to the program, she said. Her students also like to give back to that community.
This summer, Abilene FFA members painted a garage and fence belonging to Bluestem Embryo Transfer Center located south of Abilene in Carlton, Kansas. Bluestem has been a long-time supporter of FFA.
“The company had sponsored the chapter’s new T-shirt purchase,” Roberts said. “The students wanted to show their appreciation for that.”