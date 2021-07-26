 Skip to main content
Ag Hall of Fame to hold tractor hhow July 31
Ag Hall of Fame to hold tractor hhow July 31

A day-long Tractor Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, on the museum grounds at the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, 630 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The day’s events include the Parade of Power at noon. Farmers will compete in Tractor Games, including a low-gear race, electric-start competition and a slow-forward race that will be won by the last tractor to cross the finish line. Young kids can test their “horsepower” in the Pedal Tractor Pull.

Families and other visitors can also tour the displays of antique tractors, combines and other unique farm implements while learning about America’s rich agricultural history.

The event is organized by the Two Pedal Tractor Club to benefit the National Agricultural Center.

For information call 913-721-1075 or go to www.AgHallofFame.com. This year the National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame is celebrating the 60th anniversary of receiving its National Charter, signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

