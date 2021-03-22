Agribusiness thrives in Fremont

Fremont, Nebraska, has been chosen as this year’s Community of the Year. Fremont, a city of about 26,000 people, is the county seat of Dodge County.
Founded in 1871, it was named for explorer John C. Fremont and lay on the Mormon Trail. It became a thriving trade center for settlers due to its position on the major overland route west.
Today, agribusiness is the primary focus of the city and its surrounding area.
“The majority of Fremont’s economy is ag-based with livestock and crop producers,” said Tad Dinkins, manager of Butler Ag Equipment in Fremont. “The area provides a great market for pork producers, as well as cattle and chicken producers.”
Dinkins is a member of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and sits on the chamber’s Ag Council. Dodge County is a designated Livestock Friendly County. This is due to the efforts of the chamber and the ag council which serves as a voice for growers, he said.
“I feel it is a nurturing environment for agribusiness,” said fellow chamber member Jennifer Greunke of Platte Valley Equipment in Fremont. “The chamber focuses on promoting ag business – and educating other businesses about ag.”
One of the ways the Ag Council does this is through after-hours gatherings with business owners that don’t deal directly with ag. They use the occasions to educate how bean and corn producers impact their business – even if not directly, Dinkins said.
“When producers are doing well it creates a ripple effect throughout the area,” Greunke said. “They upgrade their operations and their lifestyles.”
She said they buy new, high-dollar equipment and construct new buildings for their operations. But, they also upgrade their homes with new furniture, electronics and other household items.
“Producers tend to spend in the area,” Greunke said. “Because they are a local business as well.”
The Ag Council also advocates and educates with farm-to-table events at local elementary schools. The chamber helps promote the Nebraska Extension office’s annual Fremont Corn Expo as well.
“Fremont has always supported diversity in agriculture and has embraced the agricultural way of life,” said Susan Jacobus, Fremont City Council President.
Indeed, this diversity is exemplified by the agribusinesses that have located in the area; specifically, Hormel (the area’s largest employers) and Costco (as Lincoln Premium Poultry) have major operations in Fremont.
There is a lot of diversity with livestock and now poultry,” said Grant Fitzgerald, assistant vice-president of client relations for Farmers National Co. “Bringing in Costco has helped the city’s bottom line.”
Fitzgerald said his company manages many farms in Dodge County. He said the crop production side of agribusiness benefits due to the options available; as do the ag lenders, vendors and seed tech.
“There are a lot of organizations in Fremont that focus on the impact of agribusiness,” said Greunke, who has been on the Ag Council for five years. “It’s getting even better.”
Fremont Mayor Scott Getzschman said for more than a decade the city has focused on its strength as a regional agricultural hub. He said that effort has been successful in recruiting agribusiness to Fremont.
Among those businesses that were attracted to Fremont due to its strong agricultural emphasis, was Western Integrated Seeds of Hooper, Nebraska. Chris Hoegemeyer, president of the company, said he recently expanded into Fremont because he knew the city is very agribusiness friendly.
“Fremont was a good choice for us,” Hoegemeyer said. “The city employees and the administration were erudite about agribusiness and supportive.”
The Fremont Area Development Council has been absolutely fabulous, too, he said. Garry Clark and his staff jumped in and helped Western Integrated with their expansion. They really get a lot accomplished, Hoegemeyer said.
The results were overwhelmingly positive, he said. Unlike other large cities, Fremont has a ready work-pool of people who understand the importance of agribusiness.
Hoegemeyer also cites the excellent transportation infrastructure. The Ag Council was proactive in its approach to traffic infrastructure, Dinkins said. They counselled for road widening at intersections to accommodate trucks carrying livestock and grain. There is also a beltway development in the works.
“The importance of truck freight to our business is immeasurable,” Hoegemeyer said. “The new beltway project will be very beneficial.”
Fremont has committed $30 million to help fund and build the S.E. Beltway, said Jacobus. This thoroughfare will allow truck traffic access to the south industrial area and back expeditiously. Roughly $5 million of the $30 million cost of the beltway will come from LPP, Wholestone, Fremont Beef and Dodge County, she said.
“These are true partnerships and investments in our community,” Jacobus said. “These investments will guarantee a better future for our community.”
Undeniably, the future looks quite bright for agribusiness in Fremont. Mayor Getzschman said the city anticipates more than $800 million in economic impact and an increase of at least 1,600 jobs in agribusiness in the next few years.
Jacobus said barns are being built; growers are thriving; and grain is in demand. Truckers are hauling Nebraska grain to the livestock producers; hauling the cows, pigs and chickens for processing; and then again to get to market.
Additionally, supporting businesses are starting to put roots down in the community. Housing is growing with several large developments for owner-occupied, and rentals are being built to support the needed employees for the growing businesses, she said.
“It cannot be stated enough,” Jacobus said. “Fremont is growing because we are an ag-based community and we embrace our strong heritage of farming.”
Hoegemeyer said Fremont provides a better climate for agribusiness than any other city around of its size. He said he would like to see other agribusinesses get the benefit of Fremont. Getzschman said agriculture is their wheelhouse and will continue to benefit Fremont and Dodge County along with the state of Nebraska.
“This farm girl is proud to be a part of this beautiful community,” Jacobus said.
