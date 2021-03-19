Alma FFA Chapter produces stellar students

Alma FFA Advisor Ben Robinson has been with the Alma Chapter since he helped establish it 10 years ago.
“It was a lot of work,” he said. “We had 13 students in that first year.”
The Alma Chapter now has 46 members in grades ninth through 12th. Robinson is even working with some eighth grade students as part of an informal introductory course.
The past year has been challenging, he said, but the chapter has done a good job of staying active. There won’t be any State Degrees this year, but the program has recently produced some outstanding young ag students.
Tanner Kauk earned his American Degree last year. The year before that, Jennifer Howsden served as a Corn and Soy Ambassador. They serve as shining examples of the types of students the Alma chapter produces.
Robinson credits the support from local agribusiness for the chapter’s success in competitions. He said they have been very helpful with speaking contests and mock interviews. The local vet clinic even helped with an embryo transfer demonstration.
Currently, the chapter members are working on livestock judging and practicing for their CDEs in agricultural mechanics and welding.