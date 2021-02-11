And This Was...

Melba Glock out of Rising City, Nebraska, was the first to guess that the tool was an ice scraper.
Greg Mundil out of Humphrey said his son also agrees that it was used to shave ice.
Glock suggested that perhaps it was used by sculptors to make perfect ice sculptures.
With a remote check also done on the item, it appears that they are both correct as it was used to shave down chunks of ice for either storage or display.
With that, we are actually running out of submissions so please send in any item to be identified by our readers.
If you have items laying around the farm and have been curious as to what they are, be sure to submit them with a bit of information about yourself and the item to jager.robinson@lee.net.
Thanks!