 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
APHIS will provide entry status notifications through ACE

APHIS will provide entry status notifications through ACE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Inspection Stations will send filers Entry Status Notifications through the Automated Commercial Environment.

Notifications may include requests for filers to correct or update APHIS Core Message Sets; however, cargo in transit to the Plant Inspection Station will not be affected.

APHIS recommends using a CA transaction to correct APHIS Core Message Set data — R and U transactions may impact multiple Partner Government Agencies. APHIS also recommends reviewing the genus and species on phytosanitary certificates and permits for spelling errors prior to submission. In addition, filers should use plant unit for PG26 unit of measure when appropriate.

Contact your local Plant Inspection Stations for clarification regarding correction requests.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The surprising power of chicken manure
Crop

The surprising power of chicken manure

Poultry litter is a natural choice as farm fertilizer. Although it’s widely used, there’s still a lot we don’t know about how — and if — poultry litter helps crops. In new research, scientists in Mississippi tested just that.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News