APHIS will provide entry status notifications through ACE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Plant Inspection Stations will send filers Entry Status Notifications through the Automated Commercial Environment.
Notifications may include requests for filers to correct or update APHIS Core Message Sets; however, cargo in transit to the Plant Inspection Station will not be affected.
APHIS recommends using a CA transaction to correct APHIS Core Message Set data — R and U transactions may impact multiple Partner Government Agencies. APHIS also recommends reviewing the genus and species on phytosanitary certificates and permits for spelling errors prior to submission. In addition, filers should use plant unit for PG26 unit of measure when appropriate.
Contact your local Plant Inspection Stations for clarification regarding correction requests.