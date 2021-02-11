Area’s largest Ag Expo comes to Omaha March 3 & 4

One of the area's premier indoor farm events, the Triumph of Ag Expo will be held March 3 - 4, at the CHI Health Center - Omaha, located at 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off I-480.
The 55th Anniversary of the Farm and Ranch Machinery Show will once again be filled with the latest agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with more than 500 displays for farmers, ranchers and their wives to meet experts all on one level of more than 100,000 square feet in the state-of-the-art CHI Health Center - Omaha.
Since 1967, the Triumph of Ag Expo has been regarded as one of the finest indoor farm shows. In discussions with several of the Show’s Council Members and exhibitors, the Annual Expo is held this March to help farmers planning and making decisions before spring planting to save time and money, improve operations, yields, safety, efficiency and to find the latest solutions. In this challenging industry, the Annual Omaha Show is convenient for farmers with free admission, which it has offered for more than 50 years.
"The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with many new improvements and helpful information" says Brent Pohlman from Midwest Laboratories. “At no other time this spring will area farm operators be able to see this much farm equipment and technology on display.”
The 2021 Expo is excited to have RFD-TV coverage, leading up to and during this year's Expo.
"It's an excellent opportunity to see all types of Short-Line farm equipment, new products, labor and time saving ideas all under one roof," says Mike Mancuso, the show's producer. "The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience. The show will continue to feature expanded educational seminars along with newer technologies along with the old reliable that are so popular in the industry.”
Ben Hellbusch, from Busch Equipment of Columbus, Nebraska, and council board member said, "The Expo has something for every kind of farm operation."
This includes tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors and many more agricultural products and services for today's farmers and ranchers.
If you are interested in agriculture and farming, this year’s Expo is the place to be on March 3 – 4. Exhibits are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 4. In addition to all of the latest equipment, products and services, see antique farm tractors and equipment and enjoy special programs.
The Triumph of Ag Expo Farm & Ranch Machinery Show is produced by Mid-America Expositions, Inc., and is sponsored by the Mid-America Farm & Ranch Machinery Council. Council members include: Doug Carr – University of NE Foundation – Nebraska Agri-Business; Mike Hansen – RFD TV; Clare Duda – Former Douglas County Commissioner – Farmer; Karla James – KLIN 1400 AM; John Hansen – NE Farmers’ Union; Ben Hellbusch – Busch Equipment; Brent Pohlman – Midwest Laboratories – Omaha Agri-Business; Bob Mancuso Jr.– Omaha Agri-Business; Carrie Duffy – Greater Omaha Chamber – Ag Council; Roger Wehrbein – Nebraska State Senator – Farmer; and Chris Sidles – Farm Market ID.