Buffalo County Ag Society planning on full fair

The Buffalo County Ag Society is happy to be back to planning and holding events again in Central Nebraska.
“We just started having events again,” said Andrea Woollen, Buffalo County Ag Society assistant manager and marketing director. “We are still working closely with the health department.”
One of the largest projects for the BCAG each year is the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic, which was held in February. It is a 10-day show and is heavily attended.
“It went well this year,” Woollen said. “Despite the cold weather and COVID.”
The Ag Society, founded in 1913, brings many different events to the community. The 10 board members and seven to 10 employees book, arrange and host trade shows, craft shows and, of course, the fair. Woollen said the society’s event calendar is already pretty full. An all-ages wrestling tournament was the next big thing.
“We have already started fair prep,” she said. “This year we are planning to have a full fair.”
Last year, due to COVID, the carnival and demo derby had to be foregone. They expect to have both of those popular events back for this year. There will also be wandering acts including a chainsaw carving dude and a balloon animal artist.
Right now, Woollen said she is working to get the vendors lined up. The hope is to have all the merchants back.
The organization also plans to have a home and builder show in January.