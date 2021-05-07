Burwell’s Heart in Your Hand Horsemanship to be featured on Women in Ag webcast

Sherry Jarvis, owner of Heart in Your Hand Horsemanship in Burwell, will be the featured guest on the upcoming webcast, “Open for Business: A Nebraska Women in Agripreneurship Series,” May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Produced by Nebraska Women in Agriculture, the monthly webcast series highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of women in agribusiness from across the state, offering creative insights and the stories behind what it takes to build a business.
The conversations focus on surviving business shocks such as disasters, regulatory changes and shifting family dynamics. Featured business leaders are interviewed by Brittany Fulton, extension assistant with the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program.
Jarvis founded Heart in Your Hand Horsemanship in Burwell in 2003, training horses and teaching horsemanship clinics across the country. With access to over 100,000 acres in the sandhills, the trails are peaceful and scenic with no roads or power lines — just cattle, coyotes, deer, birds and lots of frogs along the natural lakes. Jarvis is also an inspirational speaker and an author. Her first book is Win Your Horse’s Heart.
The webcast is free to attend but registration is required on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program website, wia.unl.edu.