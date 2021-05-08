A five-part series set in southeast Iowa is designed to assist with cattle producers with a new way of looking at management and economic decisions for better financial results in their operations. Iowa State University extension beef specialist Patrick Wall created the series and said he looks forward to sharing knowledge and information to help producers find more profit, eliminate money pits and lower stress levels.
Cattle in the Green Series offers new ways to look at financial, management decisions
Related to this story
Most Popular
Breeders have successfully incorporated certain genes to improve upon what was once considered ‘standard’ sweet corn. Here’s a rundown of what to know about each type of sweet corn commonly available to gardeners.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Happy Beef Month! We interviewed dietitians about the latest nutrition guidelines, which link making healthy choices now to better health as people age.
Wilber, Nebraska, may be the best-known small city in the state. If not, it’s in the top two.
Anyone in Nebraska looking for a gun show will have to bop on over to Iowa. The Hawkeye State has three shows in May.
After last year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, residents are excited to welcome visitors back to town for the 86th Annual Tulip Time Festival i…
Land O'Lakes has a new program for young leaders aimed at a boots-on-the-ground effort to boost local internet connectivity and the benefits i…
Nine cowboys from the Nebraska Panhandle are being honored with an induction into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Sherry Jarvis, owner of Heart in Your Hand Horsemanship in Burwell, will be the featured guest on the upcoming webcast, “Open for Business: A …
Poultry litter is a natural choice as farm fertilizer. Although it’s widely used, there’s still a lot we don’t know about how — and if — poultry litter helps crops. In new research, scientists in Mississippi tested just that.
Dairy farmers are always searching for ways to diversify and add value to their businesses. Many are quickly seeing benefits of using manure a…