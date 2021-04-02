Center gun show legacy for promoter’s son

There are an even dozen gun shows scheduled for April across the region. Nebraska and Wyoming have two apiece, Iowa and Minnesota each have three, while Oklahoma and Colorado have one show each.
The Center Gun Show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, at The Barn at God’s Country located at 53174 Highway 84 in Center, Nebraska. The show’s promoters, Lisa and Cory Gerdes currently of Osmond, Nebraska, are also the owners of the venue.
This is the village’s first gun show and the first time the Gerdes have put on a gun show. Lisa has hosted an annual craft and vendor show in November, so she does have experience organizing such things. The plan is to make the gun show an annual event, as well.
The show is also to honor their son, Brandon, whose tragic and unexpected death left the couple adrift. Lisa said she and her husband decided to turn the heartbreak into a legacy.
“Originally, our plan was just to purchase some land to serve as a hunting ground,” Lisa said. “We wanted to preserve a place where Brandon’s friends could continue to hunt, and of course, share some memories of him.”
Brandon loved hunting, especially in the rolling hills and rugged terrain of Knox County around Center. He called the area “God’s Country.”
That’s when Destiny intervened – the first time. The Gerdes found some property. An old barn with its unique brick foundation came with the tract. The barn had no flooring left, so it was mostly muck and mud, as water from a nearby culvert had run a stream through it on occasion, Lisa said.
At first, the couple had no real plans to restore the barn, she said. That’s when Destiny intervened yet again.
“One of Brandon’s best friends, Eddie Francois, said: ‘You fix this barn up, and I’ll get married here,’” Lisa said. “The funny thing was Eddie didn’t even have a girlfriend at the time
So, the Gerdes decided to fix up the barn and make it a memorial to Brandon. Work started in July 2019 with no urgency. That changed quickly when Francois announced he had a fiancé and they had set a wedding date of Sept. 19, 2020.
The restorations and refurbishments were finished and now the venue is open for all manner of events. As Lisa said – They know God wants this barn. They are just waiting to see what His plan is. It also serves as a beautiful tribute and warm reminder of Brandon.
“We just don’t want anyone to ever forget Brandon,” Lisa said. “As long as I’m alive, that’s my mission now; to make sure he is never forgotten.”
The previous Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18, Kearney will host a gun show at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. This is the 22nd year for this show. It will have about 400 tables and expects anywhere up to 5,000 people to attend, said organizer Travis Johnson.
Iowa has its first gun show Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. That is the date of the Le Mars Sportsman Club Gun Show in Le Mars at the Convention Center. The following Saturday and Sunday, the Davenport Gun & Knife Show will be held at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The month ends with another Mid America Gun Show in Council Bluffs. The Big Show is scheduled for Friday through Sunday, April 30 to May 2.
The Wyoming Sportsman Gun Show Circuit had three shows scheduled for April. The first was for April 10-11 in Laramie at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The next was supposed to be held in Wheatland on April 17-18. But, their website states it has been cancelled because the building at the Platte County Fairgrounds has not been completed. Not to worry, there will be a show in Cheyenne April 24-25, at the Archer Complex.
Minnesota will have three gun shows, but they are all scheduled for the weekend of April 10-11. The Lakeville Gun & Knife Show will be held in Lakeville at the Lakeville Ames Arena. The Pine Technical & Community College Gun Show will be held in Pine City at Pine Technical College. The Neigel’s Authentic Sauk Centre Arms Show will be held in Sauk Centre at Sauk Centre Civic Ice Arena.
That same weekend, the Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show – billed as “the original Tulsa gun show and the largest gun show in the world” will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the Expo Square at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. It has been going on for 65 years. Their site states that there will be more than 4,200 tables.
Colorado will have the Hunting & Sportsmen’s Gun Show April 17-18 at Outlets at Loveland in Loveland. Their show serves the area from South Denver to Colorado Springs and Northern Colorado to the Wyoming-Nebraska border.