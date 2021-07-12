Come get some ‘mountain music’ at the Backbone Bluegrass Festival

Aficionados of that ‘high, lonesome sound’ should be getting to Strawberry Point, Iowa, to celebrate the 40th Annual Backbone Bluegrass Festival with people of like mind.
The festival runs from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, July 25, and is supposed to be a fun-filled, family-oriented weekend. There will be several musicians performing Bluegrass, Country and Gospel music all three days.
In addition to fantastic music, there will be workshops Saturday morning for those wishing to sharpen their skills with the guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, dobro (aka resonator guitar) and/or with harmony.
Friday evening the show gets started with the Strawberry Jam Camp. This is followed by That Dalton Gang. Established by Cheyenne Dalton in 2010, this group delivers beautiful, lively and hard-driving Bluegrass music.
Other featured acts include Donna Ulisse & The Poor Mountain Boys, the Jerry Salley Show, the Bluegrass Blondies and also Flash in the Pan.
The festival also features open stage time for local and region artists to showcase their talents. There are also intermittent drawing for prizes.
That Dalton Gang will perform again on Saturday, as will Flash in the Pan. They will be followed by Pathfinder and the Kody Norris Show. The Bluegrass Blondies also return.
The Anderegg Family Band and the Briggs Family Band are scheduled for Sunday. The Messengers will also make a couple of appearances on stage.
The Briggs Family are local favorites. They hail from a small acreage in Iowa. According to their bio, the older girls developed a love for Bluegrass music and traditional acoustic string instruments. The Briggs Family Band features Galen on guitar, Stephanie on bass, Mike Carter on banjo, Kaitlyn (17) on mandolin, Ashlyn (15) on fiddle and Evelyn (6) on vocals, when she feels like it. They have been playing music together since 2013.