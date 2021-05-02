 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community & technical college partners

Community & technical college partners

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees announces a $1.9 million commitment from the Agriculture and Rural Initiative to support vocational agriculture education at community and technical colleges.

This five-year commitment includes:

• 30 Community and Technical College Partners

• $375,000 in scholarships

• $1.6 million in grants

The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was created by the Compeer Financial Board of Directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that are high priorities for member-owners -- farmers and others who work in agriculture. Compeer Financial clients often list workforce development among their highest concerns.

More information about Compeer Financial’s corporate giving efforts can be found at compeer.com/giving-back.

Tags

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News