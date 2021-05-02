Community & technical college partners

The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America Board of Trustees announces a $1.9 million commitment from the Agriculture and Rural Initiative to support vocational agriculture education at community and technical colleges.
This five-year commitment includes:
• 30 Community and Technical College Partners
• $375,000 in scholarships
• $1.6 million in grants
The Agriculture and Rural Initiative was created by the Compeer Financial Board of Directors in 2019 to make signature investments in programs and projects that are high priorities for member-owners -- farmers and others who work in agriculture. Compeer Financial clients often list workforce development among their highest concerns.
More information about Compeer Financial’s corporate giving efforts can be found at compeer.com/giving-back.